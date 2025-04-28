Inside The Diamondbacks

D-backs Slugger Named NL Player of the Week for Historic Performance

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez made history on Saturday night and was rewarded for it with Co- NL Player of the Week honors.

Jack Sommers

Apr 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting his fourth home run of the game against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting his fourth home run of the game against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez has been chosen as National League co-Player of the Week, along with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages. It's the second time this season Suarez has earned that honor, having done so the first week of the season when he hit four homers in the Diamondbacks first three games.

Suarez made history on Saturday night, slugging four homers in four consecutive at bats. His ninth inning homer tied the score in a game the Diamondbacks went on to lose in extra innings.

In six games, Suarez went 8-for-20, .400 with a double, four homers, three walks, and just two strikeouts. Suarez scored nine runs, drove in five and has a five-game hitting streak going.

Suarez now is tied for the major league lead in homers with 10, and has 20 RBI and a .869 OPS in 28 games. He is in his second season with the Diamondbacks. In 2024 he hit 30 homers and drove in 101 RBI. It was the fifth 30 homer season of his career.

Since July 7 of last year, Suarez's 34 homers lead all of MLB. The 33-year-old is just 14 homers shy of the 300-homer milestone with 286 for his career. His single-season career-high came in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds, when he hit 49.

Pages went 13-for-20, .650 with three homers and six RBI for the week. In the American League, the award went to Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners, who went 8-for-17 with four homers and eight RBI.

Related content

Diamondbacks Slugger Wins NL Player of the Week

D-backs Eugenio Suarez Has 4 Homer Game, 19th All Time

Eugenio Suárez's True Power Lies in his Consistency

Published |Modified
Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher and credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News