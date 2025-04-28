D-backs Slugger Named NL Player of the Week for Historic Performance
Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez has been chosen as National League co-Player of the Week, along with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages. It's the second time this season Suarez has earned that honor, having done so the first week of the season when he hit four homers in the Diamondbacks first three games.
Suarez made history on Saturday night, slugging four homers in four consecutive at bats. His ninth inning homer tied the score in a game the Diamondbacks went on to lose in extra innings.
In six games, Suarez went 8-for-20, .400 with a double, four homers, three walks, and just two strikeouts. Suarez scored nine runs, drove in five and has a five-game hitting streak going.
Suarez now is tied for the major league lead in homers with 10, and has 20 RBI and a .869 OPS in 28 games. He is in his second season with the Diamondbacks. In 2024 he hit 30 homers and drove in 101 RBI. It was the fifth 30 homer season of his career.
Since July 7 of last year, Suarez's 34 homers lead all of MLB. The 33-year-old is just 14 homers shy of the 300-homer milestone with 286 for his career. His single-season career-high came in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds, when he hit 49.
Pages went 13-for-20, .650 with three homers and six RBI for the week. In the American League, the award went to Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners, who went 8-for-17 with four homers and eight RBI.