Good, Bad and Ugly from D-backs' Intense Series Win vs Reds
The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed their second straight series win, taking two of three from the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.
Though Sunday's finale was certainly a performance to forget, Arizona displayed some positive characteristics, and even saw the triumphant return of one of their key young players.
Here are the good, bad and ugly moments from a tough-fought series win over Cincinnati.
Diamondbacks vs Reds: The Good
Gabriel Moreno Returns
The Diamondbacks sorely missed young Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno, and he made an impact in his first game back from the 60-day IL.
In game one, Moreno crushed a three-run homer, then made an impressive, athletic tag at home plate to prevent a run in extra innings, leading to the eventual walk-off win.
The Diamondbacks always seem to play better with Moreno behind home plate, even when he's not producing.
Heightened Intensity
The Diamondbacks had struggled with urgency and making the right plays in the right moments all season. It's part of what's contributed to a disappointing season thus far.
But in game one, Arizona did everything right, and had fun doing it.
Facing extra innings, an area in which they've struggled all year, the D-backs made a pair of spectacular defensive plays. Corbin Carroll launched a throw home to Moreno, who made the aforementioned tag to get out of the 10th inning.
In the 11th, Geraldo Perdomo caught a line drive and fired quickly to Blaze Alexander at third to double off a threatening ghost runner.
Then Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did exactly what was asked of him, digging out a single to score Carroll from second for the walk-off.
In each of these instances, D-backs' players looked focused, fired up and in control. They looked confident and engaged on a higher level than had been present.
Those good vibes may disintegrate if Arizona can't keep their momentum up, but they certainly looked like a connected team in their two wins over the Reds.
Zac Gallen's Excellent Start
Despite a poor offensive showing and a tough game by the D-backs' bullpen, Zac Gallen pitched an ace-like game in game three.
Gallen allowed just one earned run on four hits and a walk. He struck out seven. Both he and the D-backs need to see more like that in the final weeks of the season.
Diamondbacks vs Reds: The Bad
Game 3 offensive letdown
After belting out 10 runs on 14 hits in game two, Arizona's offense put forward a poor showing against Brady Singer and the Reds' bullpen.
The D-backs got just one hit off Singer — a leadoff triple by Geraldo Perdomo. They could not capitalize on three walks and three errors by the Reds.
They got only one hit against Cincinnati's bullpen — a Corbin Carroll single with two outs in the eighth inning.
Clubs can't win by nine runs every day, but the D-backs' hitters would probably like to have some of those at-bats back.
Diamondbacks vs Reds: The Ugly
Bullpen Inconsistencies
It's to be expected at this point with a young, inexperienced group of relievers. There have been some good results, but Arizona's bullpen struggled in tight games this series.
D-backs' relievers blew a 4-3 lead in game one, forcing extra innings. They nearly melted down in extras, if not for the exceptional defense.
In game three, Juan Burgos suffered his worst outing of his D-backs' career, allowing an inherited runner from Kyle Backhus to score and then giving up four runs of his own while getting just one out. John Curtiss gave up and unearned Ghost runner due to his own throwing error as well.
Arizona is going to have to ride out this iteration of their bullpen for the time being. It comes with growing pains, and Sunday's game had its fair share.