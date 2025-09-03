Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Reacts to Long-Awaited Milestone
It hasn't been an easy season for Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar, but on Tuesday night, his perseverence finally paid off.
In the fifth inning of an eventual 5-3 Diamondbacks win over the Texas Rangers, Lawlar ended his 2025 hitless streak — lacing a 108 MPH double to the left-field gap.
Lawlar grinned, standing at second base, knowing that first knock of the year was finally behind him.
But he wouldn't be done there. Two innings later, Lawlar ripped a 104.5 MPH single, marking the first multi-hit game of his major league career. He would later score on a 414-foot three-run homer by Ketel Marte — the eventual winning blast.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Reacts to First Hit of 2025
Lawlar, speaking to D-backs.TV's Mark Grace and Jody Jackson postgame, said he felt a sense of relief, finally getting his first knock of 2025.
"[The relief is] there for sure. And just to know you're holding your weight in the lineup and helping the team win, getting on base and rolling that lineup over to the guys we have at the top like Marte and Perdomo, it's huge," Lawlar said.
"I'm not going to lie, it felt pretty good," Lawlar said to Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner.
"It's what you make it, I would say. Just remembering who you are, remembering everything that's gotten you to this level. ... Don't change anything from how I play in Triple-A, and that helped me a lot tonight."
Tuesday didn't bring Lawlar's first-ever major league hit, but it almost felt that way. Lawlar was called up for the first time toward the end of 2023, but struggled to find his footing. Injury derailed nearly the entirety of 2024.
He got his second MLB call-up early in 2025, but went hitless in 19 at-bats. After his late-August call-up, he went 0-for-his-first-12, until Tuesday.
But Lawlar has maintained his gratitude and positive outlook on the game throughout those difficulties, and emphasized just how thankful he is to be playing the game after finally finding success Tuesday night.
"Just playing every day and just the opportunity to be out there, I'm very blessed and thankful for it. And every time I'm in that box, I want to be a threat and dominate," he told the broadcast.
Manager Torey Lovullo had already noted that he felt Lawlar was getting close. The manager told reporters Monday that Lawlar's swings told a positive story in Arizona's series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
"It was nice to see Jordan Lawlar get his first couple hits of the season," Lovullo said Tuesday night.
"I know he's been grinding, but I keep feeling like he's getting closer. And he's shrinking the zone, waiting for his pitch, and just having real nice approaches. I felt in LA, it translated into what was going on today," the manager said.
Lawlar figures to be a big part of this team's future.
Especially following the injury to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (and Blaze Alexander getting outfield reps) it's likely Lawlar will begin to see a large chunk of playing time at third base.
The infield defense has always played at the major league level, but it's a good sign to see the bat beginning to come around.
With the first one out of the way, it's only up from here.