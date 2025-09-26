Good, Bad and Ugly from D-backs' Season-Threatening Loss to Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks have set themselves up for a rough final three games.
After squandering a chance to win a needed series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona dropped two of three, and now may be forced to sweep the San Diego Padres if they want a chance at a playoff spot.
As ugly as the eventual series loss to LA was, there were still some shining moments. Below is the good, bad and ugly from an overall-distasteful series:
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: The Good
Diamondbacks Fight Back
The Diamondbacks faced deficits of three or more runs in both of the first two contests. Both times, they struggled to get much against the Dodgers' starting pitcher.
But somehow, Arizona was able to surge back and tie the game in the eighth inning or later of both contests. In game one, they scored three in the seventh, then two in the ninth, ending in a triumphant Geraldo Perdomo walk-off single.
Related Content: Geraldo Perdomo Had Heartfelt Reaction to Massive Walk-Off Hit
In game two, they scored three in the eighth inning to knot the score up, though they would ultimate fall in extra innings.
The D-backs have returned to that late-inning comeback identity this season, and it was apparent in the first two games.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: The Bad
Failed Execution in Extras
Game two was right there for Arizona to take. They had loaded bases with one out in the 10th inning, needing only a sacrifice fly or a ball in play to have an opportunity to score the winning run. They could not.
Fans vehemently criticized Torey Lovullo's decision to call for a bunt with Perdomo, one night after he delivered the walk-off hit. That criticism is understandable, given Perdomo's clutch ability.
More: Torey Lovullo Explains Extra-Inning Decision After Failed Comeback
But ultimately, Jake McCarthy and James McCann could not get the ball in play they needed to score the runner. Ildemaro Vargas, Tim Tawa and Alek Thomas could not advance the ghost runner in the 11th inning facing a 5-4 deficit.
This is not to say any one player was to blame specifically. Nor was the manager's decision the sole factor. It was group effort's worth of failed execution, with blame to distribute up and down the lineup and coaching staff.
Execution in extra innings has been a problem all season, as evidenced by their 7-12 record in those games, but Wednesday's game-two loss stands out among them. It was a game they needed, and a game they had a near-perfect opportunity to claim, but the ability to get the job done wasn't there.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: The Ugly
Flat Game Three
Game three was a disaster on all fronts. Arizona shuffled its rotation plans the night before, moving Zac Gallen to Friday to begin a critical series with the Padres. Gallen had been battling illness and fatigue, and the coaching staff (not Gallen himself) made the decision to give him an extra day.
That left Jalen Beeks to open and Nabil Crismatt to pitch bulk. After an easy first inning, things imploded quickly.
The two arms combined to give up four home runs. Crismatt was responsible for seven runs (five earned) over three innings, and the game was essentially over in the first handful of frames.
Arizona's offense managed only five hits. They scored no runs and committed two errors defensively. It was about as ugly a blowout as could be imagined. On the bright side, no one was injured — essentially the only positive from Thursday's contest.