Torey Lovullo Explains Extra-Inning Decision After Failed Comeback
In an all-too-familiar manner, the Arizona Diamondbacks had the winning run at third base with less than two outs in extra innings and failed to come through, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Wednesday.
For the second straight night, Arizona managed to fight back from a 4-1 deficit and tie the game at 4-4. But this time, in extra innings, the winning run eluded them — as it has so many times this season.
In the 10th, manager Torey Lovullo called for a bunt to move the runner to third base. Geraldo Perdomo, who came away with the walk-off single a night ago, executed a sacrifice bunt.
But the Dodgers then proceeded to pitch around Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno, leaving Jake McCarthy and James McCann to get out, stranding the runners. The decision not to let Perdomo swing was met with scrutiny.
Lovullo was asked about the decision to have his shortstop bunt postgame.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Explains Bunt Decision
"The analytics says to bunt. I haven't bunted, and it hasn't worked. I have bunted, and it hasn't worked. I've not bunted, and it's worked. And I've bunted, and it's worked. It's just how it happens," he said.
"How do I feel about it? I feel like when you get a run at third base and less than two outs, you've got to find a way to win the baseball game.
"I knew that there was a chance they'd pitch around Corbin. I knew there was a chance they'd load the bases with Gabi. ... We secured some things in place that we felt like we were going to score a run. With Jake [McCarthy] at the plate, we just didn't do it. We didn't execute," Lovullo said.
On Tuesday, Lovullo's decisions and the D-backs' execution thereof led to a walk-off win. On Wednesday, the opposite result occurred. Ultimately, Arizona did not execute when they needed to.
"We had some opportunities late in the game to win the game, and we were all frustrated by it, and we didn't execute. We didn't execute at the right time to win that baseball game. We know the stakes are high. We know what's going on."
"We're all hurting right now, I'm not going to lie," Lovullo continued.
"And we should, because I feel like we could have played better and done better to win this baseball game, and those are my standards here. And that's the standards inside of that clubhouse. When you're ready to win a game, you slow the game down, you go out there and find a way to get it done."