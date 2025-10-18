Non-Playoff Power Rankings Provide Some Hope to D-backs Fans
With so many expectations heaped upon an all-in Arizona Diamondbacks squad ahead of 2025, it's hard to stomach the ultimate result — sitting at home and watching October baseball from afar.
2025 was a whirlwind in more ways than one. The D-backs played some elite baseball at times, while significantly underperforming in other areas. The inordinate number of injuries to key players certainly dampened the outlook on their season from an early date.
But as ugly as the 2025 season ended, the D-backs do still have a young core to build on.
A recent article by The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked each non-playoff MLB team. Out of 18 clubs, Bowden placed Arizona seventh, but had this to say:
Arizona Diamondbacks Rank 7th Among Non-Playoff Teams
"The Diamondbacks were another team devastated by injuries, highlighted by their biggest free-agent signing, Corbin Burnes, suffering a season-ending elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery in June.
"As the D-Backs faded at the trade deadline, they dealt three of their best players in starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and corner infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. The injuries and trades were the only reasons they didn’t make it back to October," Bowden wrote.
Arizona certainly endured plenty of adversity in 2025, but they also did not perform when they needed to. As much as the injuries were to blame, the D-backs frequently failed to execute in the most necessary situations.
With that said, the positive is quite simple. The key group of players in Arizona's potent lineup remains intact, with plenty left in the tank.
Why There is Some Hope for Diamondbacks' 2026
"The core of their lineup is in place with second baseman Ketel Marte, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Corbin Carroll. The D-Backs will have to decide whether they want to bring back free agent Zac Gallen, who had a down year but looked strong late in the season," Bowden wrote
"They will need to upgrade their offense at first base and designated hitter while adding another starting pitcher and high-leverage relievers for their bullpen."
Although ranking seventh is not the most generous or confidence-inspiring number, the positive lies in this point. The D-backs don't necessarily need to spend big on offense at this stage, and their pitching needs are nothing entirely new.
Whether or not the D-backs decide to bring back Zac Gallen is uncertain, but GM Mike Hazen has acknowledged the need for Arizona to heavily pursue both starting pitching and bullpen help.
If both of those needs are sufficiently addressed, Arizona could get right back into contention as they await the return of arms like Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk.
Meanwhile, a young group of hitters has an opportunity to rise to the occasion.
The D-backs performed well offensively and defensively in the latter end of 2025, even missing some of those key veterans. There is reason to believe they can climb back into relevance with only minor offensive additions.
2026 will be an intriguing year, to say the least.