Previewing the Arizona Diamondbacks Infield
With the conclusion of Cactus League play, the Arizona Diamondbacks position player roster is set ahead of the March 27 season opener at Chase Field against the Chicago Cubs.
Alex D'Agostino already previewed the outfield, breaking down the starters, bench players, and minor league depth. You can find that article in the links below.
Infield is another strength for the Diamondbacks. All around the diamond the starters excel on both defense and offense. There is experienced depth, and potential upside from the minor leagues.
Starters
Josh Naylor, 1B
Naylor came over in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians heading into his final season of arbitration before hitting free agency. The left hand hitting Naylor belted a career high 31 homers with 108 RBI in 2024, while batting .243/.320/.456.
Over the past three seasons combined Naylor has a 123 OPS+ and averaged 2.1 aWAR (the average of Baseball Reference and Fangraphs WAR). Naylor is coming off a very hot spring in which he hit .370 with five doubles and a homer.
Over the last three seasons combined, Naylor's defense has been rated +7 runs by Statcast Fielding Run Value (FRV). Baseball Reference's Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) rates him -6 runs. Watching him in Spring Training, he appears to be at least average.
Ketel Marte, 2B
Marte has blossomed into a superstar. He followed up his record setting 20 game Postseason hit streak in 2023 by having a career year in 2024. The switch hitter finished third in the NL MVP race, started in the All Star game, and won Silver Slugger for second base.
Marte hit .292/.372/.560, with 36 homers and 95 RBI while playing Gold Glove caliber defense, registering +10 DRS and +6 FRV.
Marte was neck and neck in the MVP race with Shohei Ohtani until Garrett Stubbs slid into Marte's ankle, causing a high ankle sprain that cost Marte 20 games. The 31 year old is signed through 2027 with a club option for 2028.
Geraldo Perdomo, SS
Perdomo missed most of the first two month of 2024 due to a knee injury that required surgery to repair. When he returned he was spectacular, registering +10 DRS in just 98 games played. Perdomo also had his best year at the plate, batting .273/.344/.374, for a 101 OPS+.
While Perdomo does not hit for a lot of power, he does everything else well. He has long, pesky at bats, and gets on base from the nine hole, frequently turning the lineup over. His line drive approach to contact hitting results in good numbers with runners in scoring position. Perdomo is a high percentage base stealer, and always knows when to take the extra base.
The unquestioned leader of the infield, Perdomo is mature beyond his 25 years. For all of the reasons above, the team signed him to a four year, $45 million dollar contract extension with a club option for 2030.
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
The slugging third baseman recovered from a poor first half in 2024 by producing a scorching second half. He ended up hitting .256 with 30 homers and 101 RBI, and a 116 OPS+.
Suarez, who is a free agent at the end of 2025, has 276 career homers, including five 30 homers seasons and a career high 49 in 2019.
He is another player who receives divergent marks on defense. DRS rates him as -8 runs over the last three seasons, but FRV puts him at +10. Entering his age 33 season, he's likely to be an average defender overall, with a strong arm and good hands, but average at best range.
Garrett Hamspon, Utility
Hampson made the roster after a spring battle for the backup infielder position. He can play shortstop, second base, and third base, as well as all three outfield positions.
Hampson's calling cards are well above average defense no matter where he plays, along with being one of the fastest baserunners in the game. He is a career .240/.301/.362 hitter with a 72 OPS+.
Pavin Smith, 1B, DH
Smith is expected to get most of his playing time and at bats from the DH spot in the order, but will back up Naylor when necessary. Smith had a breakout season in a small sample size last year, batting .270 with nine homers and a .896 OPS in 158 plate appearances. The 29 year old Smith is making $1.5 million in his first year of arbitration.
40-Man Roster Depth
Jordan Lawlar is the top rated prospect in the Diamondbacks' system. The 22 year old shortstop has been taking reps at third base, and can play second base as well. He had a good spring, batting .294 with three doubles, a triple and a homer.
The team wants him to get every day playing time in Triple-A Reno, however. Lawlar would likely be the first man called up in the event of an injury to one of Marte, Perdomo, or Suarez.
Grae Kessinger joined the Diamondbacks organization via a trade with the Houston Astros. The glove first infielder is considered an above average defender, but in 70 career plate appearances has hit just .131.
Tim Tawa is right handed slugger who hit 31 homers between AA-AAA last year. He was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Tawa has the potential to be a super utility player, as he can play any position on the infield or outfield.
Non-Roster Depth
Trey Mancini and Tristin English are non-roster players that are both right-handed and can play first base. Mancini is a 34 year old MLB veteran attempting a comeback, while English, at 27 years old, is no longer considered a prospect.