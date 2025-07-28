Report: D-backs Asked Yankees for Massive Eugenio Suárez Trade Haul
After it initially seemed that the New York Yankees were one of the biggest trade suitors for Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suárez, the Yankees backed down from that endeavor, according to a recent report.
New York opted to trade for Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, thus pivoting away from third base as their area of interest going forward.
It's well-known that the D-backs are not simply looking to salary dump their free agents. GM Mike Hazen wants a hefty return, and is looking for controllable, MLB-caliber pitching, a price that is admittedly high.
Thanks to a recent report by insider Francys Romero, we now know, at least in concept, what Arizona asked for that made the Yankees back off. But what does this mean for the D-backs going forward as the Deadline grows ever closer?
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Asking Price Revealed
"Trade talks between the Yankees and Diamondbacks over Eugenio Suárez stalled after Arizona asked for a MLB player, an upper-level prospect (AA/AAA), and at least one lower-level prospect, per industry sources," Romero wrote in a post on X/Twitter.
"Yankees still holding tight to top farm talent."
It hasn't been any sort of secret that Hazen is not content to simply reload with far-off prospects. Arizona wants, and needs, controllable, MLB-level pitching to bolster a rotation and bullpen that have both been riddled with injury and underperformance.
What it Means for Diamondbacks, Suárez
This asking price draws a relatively hard line for teams who are looking to swing a trade for Suárez. While the Yankees pulled back, other contenders might be more open to a deal of that magnitude, depending on how severe their needs are.
Even though Suárez is a rental in his age-34 season, the D-backs are not under pressure to trade him. Suárez himself would prefer to stay in Arizona, if possible.
In fact, it was reported by insider Mark Feinsand that if teams did not meet Hazen's asking price, Arizona might end up holding on to Suárez and attempting to re-sign him instead.
Hazen himself was quite clear that, while he's open to any offers, he doesn't intend to force a trade, or make a move that doesn't ultimately weigh against the value of keeping a player or recouping a compensation draft pick if that player is given a Qualifying Offer.
"I'm not making trades to save money," Hazen said in a recent press conference.
"Just making trades and not having somebody on our team for the second half when I expect us to play good baseball in the second half, that's going to matter, too.
"I'm not just going to trade somebody to just trade them to another team. It's going to have to make sense for us and see the value versus what that player is going to do for us versus what also those draft picks may look like," Hazen said.
There's also the factor that Suárez has gone just 1-for-18 in his last four games. He still has 36 homers and a very strong .898 OPS, but recency bias may begin to play a part, even if small, in trade discussions.
It seems safe to bet that Suárez, along with the rest of the D-backs' offense, is scuffling at the plate in the midst of trade talks and even ongoing deals. Even for the best of the best, it's hard to block out that noise.
But Suárez has also been prone to extended slumps, including the months-long stretch of rough plate appearances that began his D-backs tenure and caused widespread calls for his DFA.
Teams may be wary of that possibility with two months left of the 2025 season, especially if they're a club looking to make a final push for a Wild Card or divisional Postseason slot.
The Diamondbacks have already begun their sale, trading Josh Naylor to the Mariners and sending Randal Grichuk to the Royals, both in exchange for recently-debuted MLB relievers.
Whether or not a team decides Suárez is worth a haul of this nature remains to be seen.