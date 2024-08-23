Stat Notebook for D-backs and Red Sox Series at Fenway Park

Red Sox MLB ranks in ERA & wRC+ by month:



March/April: 2.62 ERA (1st); 102 wRC+ (13th)

May: 4.12 ERA (17th); 85 wRC+ (23rd)

June: 4.35 ERA (21st); 120 wRC+ (7th)

July: 4.91 ERA (23rd); 128 wRC+ (3rd)

August: 5.35 ERA (28th); 114 wRC+ (9th)