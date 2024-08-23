Stat Notebook for D-backs and Red Sox Series at Fenway Park
Here are some of the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56) and Boston Red Sox (67-59) statistics that stand out to me ahead of this three game series starting at 4:10 P.M. MST on Friday.
The D-backs are 35-30 on the road, while the Red Sox are 29-32 at home.
The D-backs are 31-34 against teams over .500, 11th in MLB. The Red Sox are 32-42, 19th.
The D-backs have the highest scoring offense in MLB, averaging 5.30 runs per game. The Red Sox are 4th, scoring 4.98 Runs per game.
The D-backs rank first in MLB in runs scored since the All-Star break, with 196. The Red Sox are second with 182.
Despite Fenway Park being a very good hitter's park (multi year park factor 107), the Red Sox have a .759 home OPS compared to a .775 road OPS. That works out to a 101 wRC+ at home, or roughly league average, compared to a whopping 117 wRC+ on the road.
Since the All-Star Break the Diamondbacks' Bullpen ERA is 3.53, which ranks 10th in MLB. Their FIP, or fielding independent pitching, is 3.19, which ranks 4th in MLB.
The Red Sox 6.46 bullpen era is the worst in MBL since the break. Their 5.55 FIP is also the worst.
The D-backs have the highest fielding percentage in MLB at .990. The Red Sox have the lowest at .980.
This tweet below illustrates how the Red Sox pitching has deteriorated as the season has gone on while their bats have gotten hotter.
The Red Sox are starting three right-hand pitchers this series. Make sure to check out Alex D'Agostino's series preview where he went over the pitching matchups in detail, link below
D-backs Wrap Up Road Trip with Series at Fenway Park vs Red Sox
The below table shows current D-backs hitters against RHP on the road. Players with fewer than 50 PA are in grey due to small sample size. Players in green are all left-hand hitters who the D-backs will rely on to carry the offense this series. Adrian Del Castillo is the wild card, as he's come out red hot, but the sample size is very small.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and Fangraphs.