Takeaways From D-backs' Tough-Fought Split vs Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks were one ninth-inning meltdown away from taking three of four games against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. But a series split with the toughest possible opponent does provide some positive insight.
Despite an ugly loss in game four, the D-backs truly put up a fight, and made a statement about the type of club they are, and how they can handle the most difficult of opposing teams. Torey Lovullo spoke about the different character of each game.
Here are three takeaways from a tough-fought series split with LA:
1: Big Game Starters
The Diamondbacks' starting rotation has been a source of frustration throughout the early portion of 2025. Though the D-backs did see some poor outings by starters in this series, there were also two starts that offer a significant amount of hope for the rotation going forward.
Fresh off his worst outing of the season, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt set the tone for this series with a brilliant 6.1-inning affair, allowing four hits and three walks while punching out six and holding the Dodgers scoreless, en route to a 5-3 D-backs win.
Often nicknamed "Big Game Brandon," Pfaadt dominated the Dodgers' lineup. That isn't the first time he's done so, with more than one past example.
Meanwhile, after taking one turn off to deal with shoulder inflammation, Corbin Burnes dealt his best start of the season to date. The righty went seven innings (the second time Arizona has seen a starter do so this season), and shut out the Dodgers with five punchouts.
Finally, Burnes looked (and felt) like the ace the D-backs inked to a $210 million deal. If that continues, it will be a welcome trend.
The best starters rise to the occasion against the toughest of opponents. While Eduardo Rodriguez and Zac Gallen suffered different fates, the efforts of Pfaadt and Burnes show that Arizona does have the firepower to suppress opponents like LA, and the confidence exuded by these arms in their respective starts could propel them to excellent seasons.
The Diamondbacks desperately need more in that department. Teams need big game pitchers to win big games, and it would appear Arizona has at least two.
2: Split Perspective
A ninth-inning meltdown in game two ruined Arizona's comeback from an 8-3 deficit to an 11-8 lead. They lost 14-11 after a six-run ninth from the Dodgers. That must be fully acknowledged, reprimanded and flushed. But taking an objective view of this series' results (disappointment aside), it's hard to find reason to be upset with the outcome.
Not to say that every game doesn't matter, or that the D-backs should settle for .500 ball. But going 2-2 against MLB's most overpowered club is an achievement that — in a vacuum — is cause for legitimate praise.
The D-backs are not likely to keep up with LA, nor take the division. A season-series tiebreaker is less useful against the Dodgers than some of their other NL opponents. What happened in this series was a tough-fought pair of wins, a tough-fought loss, and one that got away late.
If it was a three-game set, the D-backs would have won it, taking two of the first three. Dropping game two and four is not ideal, but the idea of a series split with the Dodgers is much more appetizing than other potential outcomes.
3: No Comeback Is Safe
On the negative end, this series displayed an interesting trend. While the D-backs have been known for their late-inning heroics, they have actually suffered plenty of undesireable outcomes in those comebacks.
When the offense would surge late in years prior, it seemed that nothing would stop this Arizona club from coming away with a win. Now, no matter how many late runs are scored, it almost feels as if the comeback script has already been written — in favor of whoever sits in the opposing dugout.
As disappointing as the Friday night bullpen meltdown and loss may have been, it felt no less ordinary than any of Arizona's other 19 losses.
The D-backs' bullpen bears that responsibility. They simply have to be able to execute with a lead, even against tougher clubs. The relief corp did get the job done in games one and three, but both of those games were set up by excellent starts.
It seems almost as if the D-backs' identity is shifting. No longer are their comeback wins the star of the show. In this series, they held onto early leads on the back of their starting pitcher, and their one shot at a thrilling comeback was doomed from the outset.
4: Final Score Matters
Three of the four games in this series came down to a save situation. Game four was nearly one, but it got away late, mostly due to poor showings by their lower-end relievers.
It sounds counterintuitive, but final scores matter. How a team plays their opponent matters. If the D-backs had belted out a huge win, then gone on to lose a pair of blowouts, it would be much more difficult to say whether or not this team is truly capable of contending with the best of the best.
But winning two close, tough games, and losing one of that same category implies that the D-backs are, in fact, built to compete with some of the NL's toughest teams. It may not work out in the win/loss column, but chaos can always occur when the score is close.
Forcing juggernaut teams like the Dodgers to play hard and truly earn their wins can only be a good thing going forward. It speaks to what the D-backs are capable of — for both the players themselves and the fans.
Should the standings work out in Arizona's favor come October, it's series like this one that provide evidence that the D-backs are prepared for the dance.