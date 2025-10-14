This D-backs Trade Should Only Increase in Value
The Arizona Diamondbacks engineered an extremely busy 2025 Trade Deadline. Numerous deals were made to send key veterans out of Arizona as the D-backs spiraled down an ugly path.
In general, there was a common theme present in the returns — pitching.
Arizona brought back a haul of young arms, both starter and reliever, in hopes of bolstering their pitching staffs at both the major and minor league levels.
One such deal — made early in the Trade cycle, involved veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk. Grichuk was dealt to the Royals in the middle of a game against the Pirates, packing his bags immediately for Kansas City.
The Royals sent back a young reliever: right-handed reliever Andrew Hoffmann. Here's how the trade panned out for both sides in the 2025 season:
Arizona Diamondbacks' Grichuk-Hoffmann Deal Carries Little Risk
Grichuk was on an expiring deal, as were all of the D-backs' Deadline departures. After a relatively unproductive short stretch in a heavily-platooned role, Grichuk posted a .734 OPS and seven homers in 188 plate appearances for Arizona.
Once traded, Grichuk posted just a .206/.267/.299 slash and .566 OPS over 105 plate appearances.
Meanwhile, Arizona's side of the trade had a small sample size. Hoffmann's overall results were poor at first glance, as he recorded a 7.36 ERA over just eight appearances.
Several factors were at play with regard to Hoffmann's output, however. For one, Hoffmann had not experienced much downtime in between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which led to some mid-season fatigue and confusion with regard to an IL stint.
Secondarily, it's worth noting that five of his eight appearances for Arizona were scoreless. Four of Hoffmann's six earned runs with the D-backs came in one ugly 0.1-inning performance at Coors Field, in the middle of one of Arizona's more dismal collective bullpen meltdowns.
Hoffmann has an exceptional changeup — a pitch that moves sharply and averages around 88 MPH. His fastball can touch the mid-to-upper-90s.
What Hoffmann needs is better command, and some development on his seldom-utilized third pitch — a somewhat straight slider. If he can turn the slider into a viable third pitch, and begin to hone his command, he may emerge as a very productive member of the D-backs' bullpen.
If Hoffmann cannot find consistent success at the major league level, Arizona only surrendered a few months of low production from Grichuk. This trade ultimately shakes out to a low-risk, low-reward move by GM Mike Hazen, with a chance for Hoffmann to become a valuable asset.