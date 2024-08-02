What Does the August Schedule Hold for the D-Backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off one of their best months in franchise history, going an MLB-best 17-8 record in July. They also have played to a 33-19 record since June 1st, which is second best in MLB.
As the red-hot Diamondbacks have found themselves in one of the tightest Wild Card races in recent history, and have even found themselves in a shocking division battle, the August ahead of them will play a big role in their future.
Important as the D-Backs enter August, is the fact that their offense might not play the same as it has through July. The next three series that Arizona will play, are against some of the best pitching teams in baseball, in the Pirates, Guardians, and the Phillies.
Also missing is one of the Diamondbacks' biggest sluggers Christian Walker, who was placed on the IL with an oblique strain. Josh Bell who was acquired at the Trade Deadline to fill the whole left by Walker, will join the team in Pittsburgh, and figures to make an impact offensively.
It isn't often that the first series of the month has the potential to be the most important, but that is the case for Arizona. They open August in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, who still find themselves in the thick of the Wild Card hunt, only 2.5 games behind the Diamondbacks. Arizona played them well, taking 2 of 3 against the Pirates last week at Chase Field, but this time around they will need to face rookie phenom Paul Skenes. Read more on the matchup HERE.
During the Diamondbacks trip to Cleveland, they may be joined by Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been out all year with injury. E-Rod's return will mark the first of two big returns coming during August, as Merrill Kelly is also working his way back.
Meeting the D-Backs at home will be an NL Championship Series rematch, as they take on the Phillies in a big 4 game series. The Phillies have been struggling with most of their offense slumping. It won't be an easy matchup whatsoever, and the Diamondbacks will need to play their best baseball to take down Philadelphia.
Between August 16th and August 25th, the Diamondbacks will be on the East Coast, playing both Florida teams, and then meeting Boston at Fenway Park. Merrill Kelly has been quoted saying he is "aiming" to return for this road trip, and he would add a massive boost to the rotation, and some much-needed stability. While none of these series directly impact the Wild Card or Division Race, every win matters.
The final stretch of August might be the most important 7 game stretch remaining in the Diamondbacks series. They head back to Chase Field to take on the Mets, who currently sit half a game behind Arizona in the Wild Card standings and have fought back into contention.
That 3 game series against New York is followed by a 4 game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The D-backs hope to be within reach in the division at that point for the first time in years. It is the final matchup between Arizona and L.A. of the regular season after the D-Backs swept the Dodgers in the playoffs last year.
August will be another fun month of baseball for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Competition is swirling, new deadline acquisitions are joining the team, and a potential division race is building.