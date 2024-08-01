Diamondbacks to Face Paul Skenes in Weekend Series vs. Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks visit scenic PNC Park in Pittsburgh to play the Pirates this weekend. The two teams faced off for three games last weekend in Phoenix, with the D-backs taking two of three. Since then the D-backs swept the Nationals three straight while the Pirates won two of three from the Astros.
Standings
The D-backs have climbed back into the third Wild Card position but are clinging to just a half game lead over the Mets. Arizona is only five games back of the Dodgers and a half game back of the Padres in the NL West. The Pirates are very much in contention for the NL Wild Card, just 2.5 games behind Arizona.
Roster Moves: With Christian Walker going on the injured list due to an oblique strain the D-backs made a last minute trade with the Marlins on Tuesday to acquire former Pirate Josh Bell. Bell is expected to join the team in Pittsburgh prior to Friday's game and slot into the lineup at first base.
Pitching Matchups
Friday, August 2nd, 3:40 P.M. MST, 6:40 P.M. EST
Brandon Pfaadt RHP, 5-6, 3.92 ERA, 3.58 FIP in 126.1 IP
The Pirates tagged Pfaadt for five runs in six innings on July 27th, but he got the win anyway in a 9-5 D-backs victory. Pfaadt has pitched the most innings on the team and has the most quality starts with 11.
Luis L. Ortiz RHP, 5-2, 2.75 ERA, 3.29 FIP in 78.2 IP
Ortiz faced the Diamondbacks on July 26th and pitched five strong innings before getting knocked out in the 6th inning without recording an out. He gave up three runs on five hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
Saturday August 3rd, 3:40 P.M. MST, 6:40 P.M. EST
Jordan Montgomery LHP, 7-5, 6.51 ERA, 4.51 FIP in 74.2 IP
The Nationals ripped Montgomery for a five run first inning on July 29th. The veteran lefty ultimately gave up six runs in four innings. He was bailed out by a miraculous ninth inning comeback as the D-backs won 9-8. But five of Montgomery's 15 outings have been completely non competitive in which he gave up six runs or more in four innings or less.
Mitch Keller RHP, 10-5, 3.30 ERA, 3.78 FIP in 128.1 IP
Keller was fabulous on July 28th, holding the D-backs to just two runs on two hits and two walks in seven innings of work. He left trailing 2-1, but the Pirates came back to tie it up against Paul Sewald in the ninth and won it in extras 6-5.
Sunday, August 4th, 10:35 A.M. MST, 1:35 P.M. EST
Ryne Nelson RHP, 8-6, 4.53 ERA, 3.75 FIP in 105.1 IP
Nelson topped off a terrific July this past Tuesday by tossing seven scoreless innings against the Nationals, He gave up just two hits and struck out nine. In six July outings Nelson threw 37.1 innings and posted a 2.41 ERA. He went 3-0 and the team went 5-1 in those games.
Paul Skenes RHP, 6-1, 1.90 ERA, 2.64 FIP in 80.2 IP
The D-backs dodged Skenes in the series back at Chase field but won't be so lucky this time around. The All-Star Game starter went six innings against the Astros July 29th, giving up two runs, one earned in a no decision. He walked three batters for the first time this year and struck out six.
Bullpens
The Diamondbacks bullpen is suddenly in crisis, as their closer Paul Sewald appears to be on the verge of getting yanked from the role. Recent additions A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro bolster the bullpen depth however. Coupled with Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez, look for the D-backs to attempt to fashion a closer committee until they can figure out what to do with Sewald.
The Pirates had some bullpen issues against the Astros on Wednesday when newly acquired Jalen Beeks and Colin Holderman couldn't hold a lead, giving up two runs in the sixth inning leading to that 5-4 loss. On Monday David Bednar held on to record his 19th save despite giving up a run on a couple of hits.
Offense
The D-backs are 2nd in MLB and tops in the NL scoring 5.12 runs per game. They also rank fifth in OPS (.750). Over their last six games they are hitting .351 and scored 49 runs. That included a 17-run, 22-hit barrage against the Nationals on Tuesday.
The Pirates rank 22nd with 4.18 R/G, and 28th a .669 OPS.
