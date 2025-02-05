GM Mike Hazen Reacts to Randal Grichuk Signing
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed a free-agent deal with outfielder/DH Randal Grichuk. The deal is for a one-year with $5 MM guaranteed plus a mutual option that contains a buy-out.
The Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen spoke with media, including Jack Sommers, about re-signing Grichuk and what his role will be on the team plus a few other tidbits.
How did the team come to terms with Grichuk? Why now, just a week or so before Spring Training?
"Been staying in touch the whole offseason. This was a natural fit for our team. I've talked about that all offseason. I think the market just started moving...They kind of came back to us and said the market was starting to move, and where were we at? And it was something we were able to get done. So we're happy to have him back. He was a major piece to what we did last year offensively."
"So we're happy to have him back. I think it continues to build out the depth of the roster for us,"
Hazen broke down the role that Grichuk will see, which will be very similar to last year.
"Think there's probably a healthy amount of DHing versus lefties...[if Ketel is DH'in] that changes things a little bit, depending on what we do in the outfield, defensive alignments, what we want to do. He could certainly spell Gurriel versus lefties and go in the outfield and let Gurriel have a day of DH or two. So we'll probably mix and match that around."
For what it's worth, Grichuk started in the outfield 46 times and at DH 16 times. Over 60% of his plate appearances came as an outfielder. While it could fall back to 50-50 this year, he will still see plenty of time in the outfield.
When asked about whether Grichuk's desire to be close to his family or live at his Scottsdale home played a factor, Hazen said he wasn't sure and that Grichuk would be best to answer that, but he did go in-depth at some of the thought processes for Grichuk and other free agents.
"I do know his family is very important to him, and I do know he lives here. And we have talked at length about our ability to have players that see this as a destination for various reasons as a potential competitive advantage if we can get it."
Hazen continued in-depth with "I think if the financials are off, then players are going to get money, as they should in a lot of cases. They have limited years to be able to play. I think if it gets close, and I don't really know what his market was in the end, but I think if it gets close, and I want this to be a place where we can separate ourselves from the rest of the competition...every player should go out... when they're at the free agent market."
Hazen finished his thought with this calming note, " I think honestly it helps players to come back with a peace of mind that they had an opportunity to see what their market was before they make a final decision. Anybody would want to know that before they made a final decision. If they have the opportunity to do that, that's their right."
Other Tidbits
Pavin Smith is expected to assume the majority of Joc Pederson's role from last year. The offense is mostly settled aside from back-up infielder. "I think the offense, the position player group is probably put together barring trades happening. I kind of like the balance we have right now rounding out the right-handed side was important for us."
The D-backs are focused on the pitching market now, both in free agency and via trades.
"We still have some work to do on the pitching, but we'll see. It's getting late, but, you know, we've done deals in the past,..I still think there's enough in the market right now with teams, with unfinished business, and having to do stuff that they could present some opportunities for us."
Garrett Hampson is one of the players vying for the utility position role along with Blaze Alexander. Both will get work in the outfield this Spring Training along with playing in the infield.
As to who gets that role remains to be seen but Hazen spoke on what he's looking for below.
"Somebody that could be versatile would be very important...Obviously, Perdomo is not going to ever sit, but he'll have to sit some time. and Ketel is going to sit and DH some in our attempt to help keep him at his peak throughout the course of the year. And Geno doesn't really sit that much. So, we are going to need somebody that can move around the infield. if they can go into the outfield, that's a bonus, kind of a two-for-one."
Jordan Lawlar will not be getting any reps in the outfield so he isn't a consideration at this time for the utility role.
