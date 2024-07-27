Brandon Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks Go For Series Win Against Pirates
The Diamondbacks are going for the series victory agains the Pirates Saturday night. The D-backs will induct inaugural members Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez into the team Hall of Fame at 4:45 p.m., prior to the 5:10 p.m. start time.
Pitching Matchup
Marco Gonzales (1-1, 2.70 ERA), will start for the Pirates against the Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt, (4-6, 3.74 ERA).
For the veteran left-hander Gonzales it will be just his sixth start this season, and third since coming off the injured list. He still features an excellent changeup and a fly ball-heavy profile. The pitch is difficult to lay off and difficult to square up.
Pfaadt has emerged as the team most reliable starter in 2024. He leads the team in starts (20), innings (120), and quality starts (11).
Speaking with Torey Lovullo prior to Saturday's game, I asked him if Pfaadt's emergence as such a reliable option gives him the type of one-two punch he had last year with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
"I have a lot of comfort when he takes the mound. I know that he's going to press the ball into the zone, and he's going to give us a chance to win a baseball game. I agree with you, I feel like he is emerging quickly."
Lovullo was careful not to portray the situation as Pfaadt having already assumed the mantle as the team's ace or co-ace.
"I don't want to discount Zac and Merrill. I still view them that way. I think it would be really nice to have a one-two-three punch. That's what will help make us get even better."
Diamondbacks Lineup
With a lefty on the mound, Corbin Carroll is dropped down to eighth in the order and Gabriel Moreno moves up to second. Jake McCarthy gets the start in center field over Alek Thomas. The rest of the order is the standard D-backs lineup.
The team has not hit well as a whole over the last week, batting just .219/.297/.434, scoring 26 runs in their last six games. Ketel Marte continues to carry the offense however. He's 7-for-22, .318 with a double, three homers and three walks, good for a 1.157 OPS.
Geraldo Perdomo is slumping a bit, going 2-17, .118 with two walks in his last five games. He's batting .254/.318/.328, .646 OPS and has yet to homer this year.
Pirates Lineup
Already down Bryan Reynolds, the Pirates will also be without Rowdy Tellez, who left last night's game with back spasms. In their place are Connor Joe, batting cleanup and playing first base, and Ji Hwan Bae, batting seventh, playing right field.
The Pirates can ill afford the offensive downgrades, as they're already a low scoring team.