Diamondbacks to Induct Inaugural Members Into Team Hall of Fame
On Saturday, July 27th, the Arizona Diamondbacks will induct its first two members into the D-backs Hall of Fame.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks Hall of Fame was created to honor former players for their significant achievements, talents and contributions to the team, the franchise and the community we serve, keeping them forever connected with our fans," the team said in a press release.
Franchise legends Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez will be the inaugural inductees, as two of the most beloved and successful players in Diamondbacks history, leading the club to its first World Series title in 2001.
Johnson won four Cy Young awards with the D-backs, led MLB in ERA and strikeouts three times with Arizona, and was the co-MVP of the 2001 World Series alongside rotation-mate Curt Schilling.
Gonzalez took home Silver Slugger hardware in 2001, was a five-time All-Star, and delivered the winning walk-off base hit in game seven of the 2001 World Series.
"The franchise’s two most prominent and iconic players earned the ultimate team honor with having their numbers retired thus it is only fitting they go in together as the inaugural inductees to launch the Hall of Fame. In future years, the organization will have a Hall of Fame committee determine future inductees," said the release.
The team will hold a ceremony honoring the two D-backs icons, ahead of Arizona's matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 27th. The ceremony will be open to fans attending that night's game.
Gates open at 3:00 PM Arizona time, while the ceremony begins at 4:45 PM, ahead of a 5:10 PM first pitch. The first 20,000 fans to attend will receive a free commemorative D-backs Hall of Fame T-shirt featuring Johnson and Gonzalez.
Former D-backs radio broadcaster Greg Schulte will emcee the event, while team CEO Derrick Hall and managing partner Ken Kendrick will present Johnson and Gonzalez with their Hall of Fame plaques.