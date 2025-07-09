Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Former Postseason Hero
On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks recalled left-hand reliever Andrew Saalfrank from Triple-A Reno, the team announced.
In a corresponding move, right-handed long reliever Bryce Jarvis was optioned to Triple-A.
Saalfrank, 27, was suspended on June 4 of 2024 for placing bets on baseball in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The total bet amount was less than $500, and he did not appear in any games he bet on.
The left-hander served a full year suspension. He was reinstated by the D-backs on June 5 of 2025.
Following his return, Saalfrank made 12 appearances in the minor league. He allowed nine earned runs over 11.1 innings for Triple-A Reno, and recording two saves in three opportunities. Those results are somewhat inflated by a single five-run outing on July 2 over just 1.2 innings.
Prior to his unfortunate 2024 suspension, Saalfrank had emerged as a postseason hero for Arizona in their 2023 World Series run.
Called up unexpectedly from Double-A, the southpaw appeared in 11 playoff games, allowing just two earned runs and helping shut down some of MLB's most vaunted clubs in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Saalfrank's command began to dip as that postseason went on, however.
He made just two appearances in the 2024 regular season, and was blown up for four runs by Los Angeles over just 0.1 innings in his second outing. He walked three in that appearance, and has a 13/15 walk to strikeout ratio in the minor leagues this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Bryce Jarvis to Triple-A
Jarvis has been up and down in 2025. He made the initial Opening Day roster as a reliever, but was sent back to Triple-A after a string of rough appearances and a blowup outing in Chicago.
Jarvis was recalled on July 6 and pitched in that game. He threw four impressive scoreless innings in that outing, but will head back to Reno for the time being.
In the minors, Jarvis has served as a starter only. Over 11 Triple-A starts, he has a 6.18 ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He's given up 12 earned runs in his last 12.1 innings for the Aces.
Considering Jarvis is assumedly on starter's rest after a four-inning performance just three days prior to this move, his option is most likely one that serves to allow for a fresh arm in Saalfrank to come up in case of need.
The Diamondbacks continue to search for answers in their bullpen, which continues to take hits. Closer Shelby Miller and righty Ryan Thompson were placed on the Injured List earlier this week.