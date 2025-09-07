Inside The Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt Drives Diamondbacks Back to Winning Record

The Arizona Diamondbacks are over .500 again.

Alex D'Agostino

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt steps onto the mound to face the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Chase Field on Aug. 20, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt steps onto the mound to face the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Chase Field on Aug. 20, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back over .500 for the first time since July 1, taking a series win over the Boston Red Sox by a score of 5-1 at Chase Field.

Brandon Pfaadt bounced back with a stellar outing, and Blaze Alexander made another highlight-reel defensive play.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Bounces Back

Pfaadt was in dire need of a bounce-back performance, and delivered just that for the D-backs on Saturday night.

After surviving some loud contact early on Pfaadt settled in to an excellent six-inning Quality Start. He went six innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits. He did not allow a walk, and struck out seven Red Sox hitters.

He landed 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes (68%) and displayed an improved level of command, finding the edges of the zone at a higher rate. He collected 13 whiffs in 44 swings and recorded 21 called strikes.

The lone damage came in the third inning, as Pfaadt surrendered a two-out double down the left field line and an RBI single to Masataka Yoshida.

Jake Woodford entered in relief of Pfaadt and threw a scoreless seventh inning. Jalen Beeks threw a scoreless eighth, but with some help by his defense.

Blaze Alexander — Arizona's rising outfield stud — leapt to make a staggering robbery in left field, stealing a home run away from Alex Bregman.

John Curtiss shut down the game without trouble, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Gets Bottom-Order Production

The D-backs' offense ran into a red-hot Lucas Giolito, and delivered sturdy numbers off the veteran righty.

After a pair of singles and a walk in the third inning, Jake McCarthy hit into a would-be ground ball double play. Instead, shortstop Trevor Story couldn't snag the ball, giving the D-backs a pair of runs. A third run would score on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly.

McCarthy later singled to score James McCann in the fourth, and a sac fly by Blaze Alexander in the seventh rounded out Arizona's scoring.

Of the D-backs' nine hits, eight came from the 5-9 hitters. McCann finished 3-for-4 off his former batterymate, Tyler Locklear went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Adrian Del Castillo was 2-for-3.

Corbin Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double, but had his 31st home run robbed, as center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela made an outstanding catch of his own. It was that type of night for both teams' outfielders.

