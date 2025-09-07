Brandon Pfaadt Drives Diamondbacks Back to Winning Record
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back over .500 for the first time since July 1, taking a series win over the Boston Red Sox by a score of 5-1 at Chase Field.
Brandon Pfaadt bounced back with a stellar outing, and Blaze Alexander made another highlight-reel defensive play.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Bounces Back
Pfaadt was in dire need of a bounce-back performance, and delivered just that for the D-backs on Saturday night.
After surviving some loud contact early on Pfaadt settled in to an excellent six-inning Quality Start. He went six innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits. He did not allow a walk, and struck out seven Red Sox hitters.
He landed 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes (68%) and displayed an improved level of command, finding the edges of the zone at a higher rate. He collected 13 whiffs in 44 swings and recorded 21 called strikes.
The lone damage came in the third inning, as Pfaadt surrendered a two-out double down the left field line and an RBI single to Masataka Yoshida.
Jake Woodford entered in relief of Pfaadt and threw a scoreless seventh inning. Jalen Beeks threw a scoreless eighth, but with some help by his defense.
Blaze Alexander — Arizona's rising outfield stud — leapt to make a staggering robbery in left field, stealing a home run away from Alex Bregman.
John Curtiss shut down the game without trouble, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Gets Bottom-Order Production
The D-backs' offense ran into a red-hot Lucas Giolito, and delivered sturdy numbers off the veteran righty.
After a pair of singles and a walk in the third inning, Jake McCarthy hit into a would-be ground ball double play. Instead, shortstop Trevor Story couldn't snag the ball, giving the D-backs a pair of runs. A third run would score on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly.
McCarthy later singled to score James McCann in the fourth, and a sac fly by Blaze Alexander in the seventh rounded out Arizona's scoring.
Of the D-backs' nine hits, eight came from the 5-9 hitters. McCann finished 3-for-4 off his former batterymate, Tyler Locklear went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Adrian Del Castillo was 2-for-3.
Corbin Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double, but had his 31st home run robbed, as center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela made an outstanding catch of his own. It was that type of night for both teams' outfielders.