Can D-backs' Eduardo Rodríguez Continue his Excellence vs Rays?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will have a chance to claim the first series of their homestand on Wednesday, facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. Arizona time. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will make his fifth start of the season.
The Diamondbacks are fresh off a sturdy 5-1 victory on Tuesday night, as Brandon Pfaadt's Quality Start and Pavin Smith's hot bat propelled Arizona to a 14-9 record. The last-place Rays fell to 9-14.
The D-backs have had trouble with the Rays in years past, with a mere 2-7 record since 2017 prior to Tuesday night's win, but will look to wrap up a series win before Thursday's rubber match.
Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (4.09 ERA, 2.39 FIP) vs Taj Bradley (5.24 ERA, 4.10 FIP)
Rodríguez has quietly taken the Diamondbacks' rotation by storm in the early goings of the 2025 season. Though his 4.09 ERA looks pedestrian, he's been the victim of poor defense on multiple occasions.
In fact, in his last two starts, six runs have crossed the plate — yet only three have been charged to Rodríguez.
Outside the unearned runs, he's looked quite sharp. Rodríguez's velocity has begun to climb back up to where it was prior to 2024's injury, but his location has looked the most improved, as he's left fewer pitches over the heart of the plate.
But his most notable change is one that comes as quite a surprise to those who know Rodríguez's game. He's punched out 29 batters in 22 innings, good for an early rate of 11.86 strikeouts per nine. That's over a full strikeout higher than his previous career-high, and more than three higher than 2023 and 2024.
Of course, it's a small sample size, and that number is likely unsustainable. Still, he's pitched to a peripheral lineup of all sub-3.00 numbers. His xERA (2.88), FIP (2.39) and xFIP (2.46) are remarkably better than the ERA, and it's quite obvious he's pitched that well.
He punched out nine over 5.1 innings his last time out in Miami, with just one earned run charged. Two starts ago, he recorded an impressive 12 punchouts over just five innings. Eventually, his whiff luck will likely decline, but Rodríguez is doing all this while still withstanding a .373 BABIP — the highest number against him in his career.
Across from Rodríguez, the Rays will turn to right-hander Taj Bradley. He's been roughed up somewhat through the course of four starts, but his peripherals also imply he's been a better pitcher than the ERA shows. His FIP (4.10), xERA (3.70) and xFIP (3.78) are each more than a run's worth of improvement.
Bradley surrendered six runs on nine hits and four walks to the Yankees his last time out, lasting 5.1 innings. He has, however, struck out 24 batters in 22.1 innings.
Bradley throws a high-velocity four-seamer that can reach the 97-98 MPH range. He utilizes a hard cutter and splitter as his primary put-away pitches, with an occasional curveball in his back pocket.
He's made just one career start against the Diamondbacks, and was roughed up for seven earned runs (including four homers) in 2023 over just four innings.
Lineup
Corbin Carroll had his on-base and hit streaks snapped simultaneously on Sunday, but delivered a sharply-hit ground rule double on Tuesday night. He also walked and scored two runs, and his slash remains an impressive .323/.398/.646.
Tim Tawa earned himself another start at second base with a sturdy showing on Tuesday. The 26-year-old smacked his third homer of the season in addition to some smooth defensive plays at second base. Though he's hitting just .200, his slug is .533 — an ISO (isolated power) index of .333.
Pavin Smith also continues to rake, with his walk, double and homer in Tuesday's game providing much of Arizona's offense. He's looking relaxed and patient at the plate, and will hit third, as is standard against right-handed pitching.
Bullpen Note
Although manager Torey Lovullo did expect closer Justin Martinez to be available in Tuesday's game, the right-hander was not available. Lovullo described the issue as "shoulder fatigue," and maintains that no imaging is necessary, as it is not considered a true injury but perhaps something closer to a "dead arm" phase.
It's unknown whether or not Martinez will be available Wednesday. Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks and newcomer Juan Morillo each tossed scoreless innings to finish Tuesday's game. With A.J. Puk on the IL, expect high-leverage innings for Shelby Miller or Drey Jameson if Martinez is still down.