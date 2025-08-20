Corbin Carroll's Historic Night Fuels Diamondbacks' Comeback Win
On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' star outfielder Corbin Carroll set a franchise record, hitting his 15th and 16th triples of the year — the most ever in a single season by a Diamondbacks hitter.
The Diamondbacks would go on to defeat the Cleveland Guardians by a thin 6-5 margin — their shaky bullpen holding just steady enough to record the final outs.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Guts Out Tough Start
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez didn't record a Quality Start, but he did manage to keep somewhat of a handle on the game, allowing Arizona to take the lead after he exited.
He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four.
He allowed two runs in the third inning on a pair of RBI singles, then gave up a two-run homer to star third baseman Jose Ramirez, giving Cleveland a 4-2 lead. Rodriguez would go on to retire six of the next seven batters, leaving with two outs in the seventh with a runner on first.
Arizona's bullpen would bend, but it wouldn't break. Juan Burgos entered and gave up a double, but did not surrender Rodriguez's bequeathed runner.
Righty Andrew Hoffmann gave up two hits and a run, but left-hander Kyle Backhus ended the inning scoreless after walking Steven Kwan. Andrew Saalfrank threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the stress-free save.
Corbin Carroll Leads Diamondbacks' Offense
The Diamondbacks answered back all night — fueled by the historic effort by Carroll. The star outfielder went 2-for-4 with his record-setting triples, two runs scored and an RBI.
Jake McCarthy's third homer of the season gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Cleveland would reply with two runs of their own. McCarthy finished 2-for-4.
The D-backs got one back to even the score at 2-22 the next half inning, as Carroll scored on a groundout to first base by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Facing a 4-2 deficit in the fifth, Alek Thomas knocked a triple of his own. Geraldo Perdomo singled him home, then Carroll scored Perdomo with his second three-bagger to tie it at 4-4. Perdomo finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
With runners at second and third in the seventh, Gurriel came through again with a two-run single, giving the D-backs a 6-4 lead — one that would be enough to go the distance.
The Diamondbacks will go for the series win on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m.