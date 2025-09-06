Corbin Carroll's Milestone Blast Powers Diamondbacks Past Red Sox
For the first time since July 20, the Arizona Diamondbacks are .500, as they defeated the Boston Red Sox by a score of 10-5 on Friday night.
Eduardo Rodriguez settled in for an excellent start, and Corbin Carroll's 30th homer of the season was the dagger in a power-driven win over a tough AL club.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Settles In
Zac Gallen isn't the only D-backs pitcher who may be turning a corner. On Friday, Rodriguez turned in another Quality Start, after he pitched six scoreless innings against the star-studded Dodgers his last time out.
After an inefficient and hard-contact-ridden beginning, Rodriguez settled in to allow just one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Rodriguez gave up his only run in the second inning, surrendering a leadoff triple to Nathaniel Lowe to score a leadoff single.
Rodriguez got some help from his defense — namely, newest center fielder Blaze Alexander. With two on and two outs, Rodriguez surrendered a would-be RBI single. But Alexander quickly corralled the ball and fired home, nailing Carlos Narvaez for the final out of the inning.
After that impressive throw, Rodriguez would go on to set down nine of the next 10 batters faced, turning what appeared to be headed towards a poor start into an excellent outing.
Friday night marked the first time in Rodriguez's Arizona tenure that he posted back-to-back Quality Starts. He's allowed only one earned run in his last 12 innings of work.
It appeared as if the bullpen would be headed for disaster, however. After a scoreless inning by Ryan Thompson, Bryce Jarvis gave up three hits and a walk in the eighth, leading to four earned runs.
Suddenly, the D-backs' 6-1 lead was down to 6-5. Andrew Saalfrank finished the inning scoreless, and a late explosion by the offense gave Taylor Rashi another five-run lead to protect, which he did in 1-2-3 fashion.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Welcomes Payton Tolle to MLB
Exciting rookie left-hander Payton Tolle struck out eight over 5.1 strong innings in his MLB debut, but the D-backs would not give him as favorable an outcome.
Geraldo Perdomo crushed his 17th homer of the season in the first inning. Jordan Lawlar then ripped a 101 MPH automatic double to lead off the second, and scored on a wild pitch.
With one out in the third, Gabriel Moreno and Alexander walked, and infielder Ildemaro Vargas hit a laser of a three-run homer to left field, giving the D-backs a 5-1 lead and helping force Tolle out after just three innings of work. Lawlar brought in an insurance run in the fifth to make it 6-1.
And when the tide turned against Arizona in the eighth, the offense responded. With two on, Perdomo singled to make it 7-5, finishing his night 4-for-5 at the plate.
Then, Carroll delivered the knockout punch. He crushed his 30th homer of the season to give the D-backs a five-run lead once more. He finished 2-for-5 with four RBI.