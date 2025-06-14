D-backs Need Ace Performance by Zac Gallen vs Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks will play game two against their division rival San Diego Padres at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, after taking the first game by a healthy score of 5-1. Zac Gallen will take the mound at Chase Field in search of a series win.
The Padres, sitting at 38-30, have generally been as advertised and more to open 2025. They've gotten plenty of pitching and offense at critical moments, but could only muster one run on six hits against Arizona on Friday.
Meanwhile, the D-backs have clawed their way above .500 at 35-34 and have now won four straight, and seven of their last 10 games. A series win over a tough NL West rival could go a long way.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (5.15 ERA) vs Ryan Bergert (1.26 ERA)
Gallen has been the source of some excellent starts, but has also had some frustrating results of late. His last time out, he appeared set for an efficient seven-inning Quality Start, but was bit by a two-run shot that stuck him (and the team) with the loss.
His peripherals have given him some slight leeway, with an xERA of 4.19, but the truth is he simply has not been able to string together solid starts, and is still walking over four batters per nine innings — a trend that cannot continue against a high-powered Padres lineup.
"I'm having a hard time putting two, three, four starts together," Gallen said.
"I feel like I'm heading in the right direction now. I feel like things are starting to click a little bit more, being a little bit more consistent. Just maybe got to strand a few more runners," Gallen told reporters on Monday.
Gallen needs his best stuff Saturday. The D-backs cannot afford to rely too heavily on their bullpen and need as much length as possible against one of the National League's best clubs. With Corbin Burnes down for the year, it's time for Gallen to step up in a high-pressure matchup.
Meanwhile, 25-year-old righty Ryan Bergert has only made two major league starts after coming up as a short reliever, but the results (however small a sample size) have been solid.
His 1.26 ERA, however, is completely unbacked by his underlying metrics. His expected ERA is 3.89, his FIP 4.33, and his expected FIP is 5.54. His BABIP (.179) and Left On Base percentage (95.6%) are entirely unsustainable numbers.
Simply put, Bergert has not necessarily executed well, but has gotten away with it. His 14.1-inning sample size is too small to make much of a judgment on, but the ERA does not represent who he is as a pitcher — yet.
Bergert throws a mid-90s four-seam, a slider/sweeper combo and an occasional sinker and changeup. Fastball-slider is his bread and butter.
Bergert has only struck out eight, and has walked six. While he hasn't been hit exceptionally hard, he also hasn't collected much in the way of whiffs or ground balls. The D-backs have an opportunity to tee off on a young arm who has gotten away with a lot, but if they're too aggressive it may allow Bergert to settle in early.
Lineups
This article will be updated once lineups become available.
Bullpens
The D-backs' bullpen is dealing with the news that closer Justin Martinez will be out for the season. As of this writing, it is unknown whether Martinez will have surgery. With A.J. Puk now shut down from throwing, they'll have to lean on Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller for their high-leverage innings for the foreseeable future.
Despite how much Arizona's bullpen has struggled this season, they were able to completely suppress San Diego on Friday. Kyle Backhus, Juan Morillo, Ryan Thompson and Shelby Miller allowed just a single baserunner — a walk. Miller threw an eight-pitch ninth inning, and could still be available if necessary.
The Padres used three of their middle relievers after the D-backs chased starter Stephen Kolek in the fifth inning. San Diego's relief corp similarly allowed only one walk, no hits and struck out four over 3.2 innings. All three of the Padres' high-leverage arms should be available Saturday.