D-backs' Offense Comes Up Short, Bullpen Excels vs Guardians
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Chase Field by a score of 3-2 in the final exhibition game before Opening Day on Thursday.
The game began on a different note, as it was reported prior to first pitch that previously-scheduled starter Jordan Montgomery would lose his season to Tommy John Surgery. Additionally, reliever Kevin Ginkel is suffering from shoulder inflammation, and will likely begin the season on the Injured List.
In Montgomery's stead, right-hander Brandon Bielak got the start for Arizona. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing just two hits - one being a solo homer in the first inning. He then allowed a leadoff double to open the fourth. The runner came home on a sacrifice fly.
Arizona's starters mustered a trio of singles by Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Josh Naylor in the first inning off right-hander Luis L. Ortiz, bringing in the D-backs' first run.
Arizona's No. 7 prospect, outfielder Druw Jones, got into a center-cut fastball, lining it 105 MPH into the right field corner for a leadoff triple in the third, showcasing his blazing speed. He was scored by Pavin Smith on a sacrifice fly, tying the game 2-2.
Jones also made a nice play in right field, cutting off a well-struck ball into the corner to hold the runner to a double, and nearly throwing him out at second base.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he was impressed with what he saw out of Jones on Tuesday.
"[He's] very engaged, very, very smart with the ability to ask the right questions, a high baseball IQ, and then the performance on the field was very dynamic. It was the play that he made where he took a short angle of the ball and then stuck his foot in the ground and threw a strike to second base and made a sure double almost an out.
"That's how good he is. That's what he's able to do in all areas of his game. But he's still progressing from an offensive standpoint. I think the setup, the barrel of the baseball is much improved, and I know it gave us some really thrilling moments. He had some well-hit balls today.
"So he's a really, really good player, and he's on his way. He's just got to continue progressing," Lovullo said.
That would end the scoring for the majority of the contest between either team, as both Arizona and Cleveland saw excellent days out of their respective relief groups.
Former Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald threw a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts in his return to Chase Field, this time in a Guardians uniform.
D-backs' right-handers Shelby Miller and Ryan Thompson combined for 1.1 scoreless innings. Left-hander Kyle Nelson, who has struggled this Spring, threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout.
Minor leaguers Kyle Backhus and Kyle Amendt each tossed a scoreless inning and combined for three punchouts.
Recently-acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen surrendered the go-ahead run in the ninth on a pair of sharply-hit doubles to give Cleveland a 3-2 lead.
The Diamondbacks have an off day on Wednesday, before the regular season kicks off with Opening Day on March 27 at Chase field.