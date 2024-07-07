D-backs Ryne Nelson to Battle Dylan Cease in Rubber Match with Padres
The Diamondbacks (44-45) and Padres (49-44) square off for the rubber match in their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. The game will be televised via the Free Roku streaming platform. Fans can learn more about how to watch by reading HERE and HERE
Pitching Matchup
Ryne Nelson (5-6, 5.42 ERA, 4.33 FIP) will have his work cut out for him. He'll be opposed by Dylan Cease (7-7, 4.24 ERA, 3.28 FIP).
For Nelson it's been a matter of two steps forward, one step back in his progress this year. He pitched well following opener Joe Mantiply against the Dodgers on Tuesday but was hit hard by the Twins in the start before that.
For the Diamondbacks, Nelson must have one of his better games. The D-backs have gotten just 21 innings in five games this week, while the relievers have had to log 23.2 innings. Don't be surprised if Torey Lovullo has a slow hook with Nelson today due to this factor.
Counting his outing Tuesday as the "bulk" pitcher, Nelson is the only D-backs starter to pitch at least five innings this week. The D-backs need at least that much today. In two prior outings against the Padres this year he's allowed 10 runs, 9 earned in 8.1 innings.
Cease was having an excellent season, posting a 3.36 ERA through his first 14 starts. He faced the D-backs on May 3rd, giving up just one run in 6.2 innings while striking out eight in a Padres victory. He's been hit hard in three of his last four outings, however, giving up 17 runs in 19 innings, ballooning his ERA.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte is still out of the lineup. He was removed from Friday night's game with lower back tightness and is day to day. Torey Lovullo said after the game on Friday no imaging was planned.
Christian Walker has deservedly garnered the headlines this week. He followed up his historic performance against the Dodgers by knocking a clutch 2-RBI single in the 10th inning last night. He has 10 hits, including five homers and 11 RBI in his last five games.
Gabriel Moreno is back behind the plate for a rare day game. Only 8 of his 56 starts this year have been in day games. For his career, he's hit much better at night (.285 B.A., .771 OPS) compared to day games (.256 B.A., .636 OPS). He's 8-17 on the road trip, however, and will look to stay hot.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr is 7-for-24, on the trip with two doubles, two homers and six RBI.
Manny Machado has five hits in this series including a double and Friday night's walk-off homer. Luis Arraez is 4-for-9, all singles.
Former Diamondback David Peralta is 3-for-5 including a double and an RBI. The Freight Train has rolled when he's faced the D-backs, going 8-for-17, .471 with three doubles and three RBI. Against everyone else in the league this year he's just 9-for-53, .170
Bullpens
Justin Martinez, closer Paul Sewald, and lefty Joe Jacques should all be available for this game. Kevin Ginkel threw 25 pitches last night, while Joe Mantiply and Bryce Jarvis each threw 19. Ryan Thompson threw 16 pitches. None of those four worked Friday however and could conceivably be available today.
Long man Thyago Vieira has pitched in three of the last four games and Humberto Castellanos pitched the last two. Both are likely down for this game.
The Padres bullpen is not in great shape either. Closer Robert Suarez worked three games in a row before getting last night off. Stephen Kolek and Wandy Peralta each pitched the last two nights but with low pitch counts. Yuki Matsui threw 21 pitches last night. Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon have each appeared in three of the last four games.