D-backs Salvage Series vs Angels Heading into All-Star Break
Despite losing games one and two, the Arizona Diamondbacks will head into the All-Star Break with a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon by a score of 5-1. Merrill Kelly had to grind through his start, but a four-run fourth inning gave Arizona the win.
"Go into the break with a win, that's what we want," catcher Jose Herrera said to Dbacks.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.
"Bounced back in a couple of tough games for us in this series, but this is who we are. We never quit, we never give up. Battling to the last hour, and that's just our culture, that's who we are."
Still, the Diamondbacks are three games under .500, sitting at 47-50. Their hope to buy at the deadline is all but gone, as they prepare to become sellers. The Angels fall to 47-49, failing to reach .500 at the break.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Delivers Gritty Start
In his last start, Kelly went seven innings on just 77 pitches, allowing one earned run. He was anything but efficient on Sunday, but was still able to give his team five quality innings.
It took Kelly 98 pitches to complete those five innings. He walked four batters, tying a season-high, including three of the first six batters he faced. He allowed just one base hit, however, and only one earned run while striking out six.
Kelly threw 21 pitches in the first and second innings. Both times, he escaped traffic.
Kelly's only damage came in the third. After a walk and aggressive tag by Zach Neto, Mike Trout singled home the Angels' only run. It would be Kelly's only hit surrendered, as he retired seven straight to end his day.
He described his outing as an "adventure" in his postgame interview with Jackson, and said the ball "just wasn't going where I wanted it to," but the veteran was still happy he could deliver what Arizona needed on Sunday.
"It feels good anytime we can get a win for the team,d oesn't really matter the situation. Our job is to go out there and give the team the best chance to win, and try to get a win every day, regardless of if we've won ten in a row or lost ten in a row," he said.
"[Kelly] makes pitches to get out of jams, producing ground balls when he needs to, making pitches when he needs to," Herrera said.
"Even if he gets behind on the count of batters, he's able to create some pitches to get quick outs when he needs to. That's the type of guy he is."
John Curtiss entered in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings. Kevin Ginkel threw a scoreless eighth, and Kendall Graveman closed the four-run game without stress.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense
The D-backs offense had struggled with opportunistic hitting in games one and two. Through the first three innings of Sunday's game, they looked equally flat.
Arizona had a four-run outburst in the fourth. A walk, single and throwing error plated the D-backs' first run and set up runners on first and second.
Blaze Alexander then delivered an RBI double to take the lead, and Jose Herrera knocked a double of his own — on a check swing, barely fair down the left field line.
That gave Arizona a 4-1 lead, which Eugenio Suárez added to one inning later with the D-backs' third RBI double of the game.
Alexander went 2-for-4 on the day and had a third extra-base hit robbed on a nice play by center fielder Jo Adell. Geraldo Perdomo walked twice and scored two runs.
The Diamondbacks will go into a much-needed break, still searching for answers. While they are not technically out of the playoff race, they will need to come out of the All-Star Break looking like a different team to give themselves a chance down the stretch.