D-backs vs. Guardians Game Preview: The Return of Eduardo Rodriguez
UPDATE: There is a severe thunderstorm watch and Tornado warning in effect until 7:00 P.M in Cleveland that could delay the start of the game, originally scheduled for 6:40 P.M./ local time, 3:40 P.M. MST.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Cleveland to play the second of three games against the Guardians. Arizona took the first game of the series in extra innings, 7-6.
Pitching Matchup
Today's matchup features the season debut of left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Signed to a four year, $80 million dollar contract during the offseason, Rodriguez suffered a left lat strain in spring training, causing him to miss the first four months of the season.
The 30 year old Rodriguez has a career 82-53 record, 4.03 ERA and a 3.85 FIP in 1,100 innings. Last year he was 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts. Four of those wins came against the Guardians, while posting a 0.63 ERA in 28.2 innings.
Rodriguez threw a four inning, 65 pitch simulation game at Salt River Fields on July 31st in preparation for this outing. Unlike Merrill Kelly, who is pitching tonight in High-A Hillsboro, Rodriguez did not go on a minor league rehab assignment.
Right-hander Ben Lively, (10-6, 3.42 ERA, 4.50 FIP, 105 IP) takes the mound for the Guardians. Lively has a career 8.35 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks, but only one of those outings came after 2018. He took a no decision on July 21st of last year while pitching for the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings of work.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks will be without catcher Gabriel Moreno for a while, The Gold Glover suffered a left groin strain during last night's game and has been placed on the IL. Jose Herrera will get the bulk of the starts behind the plate in Moreno's absence.
Earlier today we reported that top catching prospect Adrian Del Castillo was promoted from Triple-A Reno to be the back up catcher behind Herrera. It's hoped Del Castillo's defense will be good enough to allow his potent bat into the lineup more frequently.
The left-hand batting Del Castillo just arrived this morning and should be available off the bench, and will likely get his first major league start tomorrow.
The resurgent Corbin Carroll is back atop the lineup. Carroll has a .907 OPS over his last 23 games, including three doubles, four triples, and six homers. MVP candidate Ketel Marte hit his 28th homer in the first inning Monday. It was his fourth homer in three games.
Rounding out the top three in the order, Joc Pederson had a huge go-ahead homer for the second game in a row. He's batting .285 with 18 homers and a team best .946 OPS.
The Guardians organization philosophy is to stack their roster with left-hand batters. That is because 70% of the pitches thrown in MLB are by right-hand pitchers. One might think that makes them vulnerable to lefties but with the exception of Rodriguez last year, that's not really the case.
In 2024 they have a .797 OPS in games started by a left-hand starter and and .678 in games started by a right hand starter. That is because their right-handed bats tend to crush lefties. None more so than Jose Ramirez. The switch hitter is mashing lefties to the tune of .366/.401/.719. 1.119 OPS and 11 homers.
Brothers Josh and Bo Naylor are two Left hand batters in their lineup who do tend to be neutralized by left hand pitching however. Josh Naylor has hit .219/.310/.421 against lefties, while Bo has hit .170/.222./.322.
Bullpens
Both bullpens have been worked heavily of late, and extra innings last night helped neither side in that regard. With Rodriguez on a pitch count of about 75-80 pitches, it could be very difficult for Arizona if he has a short outing. Long reliever Humberto Castellanos was optioned to make room on the roster. Slade Cecconi threw 56 pitches on Saturday.
Expect Justin Martinez, Ryan Thompson, and A.J. Puk to all be unavailable as well, as they each have worked two games in a row, and three of the last four. That leaves Kevin Ginkel, Dylan Floro, Joe Mantiply, and Paul Sewald as the primary options available to Torey Lovullo.
The Guardians used five pitchers last night, but it's likely only Cade Smith and Eli Morgan are down for Stephen Vogt. Closer Emmanuel Clase only threw 8 pitches in the loss.