D-backs Young Starter to Start vs Mariners in Thursday Evening Duel
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners on the road on a rainy Thursday evening. The game will be played at 6:40 p.m. MST, given there isn't a delay or cancelation due to weather. Viewers can watch the broadcast on Dbacks.TV.
For the D-backs, who now sit at a 10-10 record this spring, it will be young right-hander Cristian Mena taking the mound. Mena, part of the team's starting pitching depth, made his MLB debut in 2024 and impressed during his time with the Reno Aces.
He was originally acquired in a deal with the White Sox which sent Dominic Fletcher to Chicago, but since then the 22-year-old has put up a 5.08 ERA (a number inflated by the offense-heavy PCL) in 95.2 IP, striking out 102 batters over that stretch.
The right-hander has already appeared in two games this spring. In three innings he has struck out three batters and allowed no runs. Following Mena will be relievers Bryce Jarvis, Drey Jameson, Scott McGough, and Jeff Brigham.
Taking the mound for the Mariners is Emerson Hancock. The righty was originally drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 38th round of the 2017 MLB Draft but declined to sign. He was eventually selected sixth overall by the Mariners in the 2020 Draft.
Between 2023 and 2024 he has pitched 72.2 innings to the tune of a 4.71 ERA. While he hasn't quite had the expected impact in the majors, his opportunities to break into MLB have been limited. Seattle boasts arguably the most talented rotation in baseball, but with a recent injury to George Kirby, a spot has seemingly opened up.
In 5.2 IP so far in spring, Hancock has a 9.53 ERA, but has struck out 9 batters. Out of the bullpen behind the righty will be Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, and Jesse Hahn.
Lineups
Leading off for the Diamondbacks is athletic center fielder Jake McCarthy. While he is slowly carving out a more guaranteed roster spot for himself, he is still competing with Alek Thomas for the starting role.
Garrett Hampson, Jordan Lawlar, and Grae Kessinger each are also in the midst of roster competition, with Hampson likely the frontrunner between the three for a backup utility role. Lawlar however is swinging a hot bat, and could force GM Mike Hazen's hand with continued great play.
Regular starters Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Josh Naylor, Gabriel Moreno, and Randal Grichuk also find themselves back in the lineup, continuing to wind up for the upcoming regular season. Naylor in particular has been swinging an incredibly hot bat, hitting .483 with an 1.136 OPS this spring.
For the Mariners the top half of the lineup is dominated by regular starters. Luke Raley, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena each played significant roles in 2024's outfield mix, and should do the same in 2025.
Arozarena is getting a day at DH, while utilityman Mile Mastrobuoni spells him in left field.
Top prospect Cole Young who could debut this regular season for Seattle is playing second base for the Mariners, a hole they desperately need to fill long-term. While he could have potentially played hismelf into a roster spot, his .167 batting average this spring hasn't gotten him any closer.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI postgame for our game recap, and stay locked in to the site for breaking news and in depth breakdowns.