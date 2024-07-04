Diamondbacks Ace Zac Gallen Faces True Challenge vs Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks are hot off a 12-4 thrashing of the Los Angeles Dodgers, knotting the series up at one apiece. Tonight, they'll have a chance to take the series against their NL West rivals and MLB's juggernaut.
Arizona is historically even on July 4th contests, boasting a 12-12 record all time. They began a perfect 7-0, but have gone 5-12 since on Independence day, and are 1-4 in the Mike Hazen/Torey Lovullo era.
The D-backs will have their ace on the mound, as Zac Gallen will make his second start since returning from the IL following a hamstring injury. His return debut saw him pitch a triumphant six scoreless innings against the Oakland A's, striking out seven and allowing only one hit over just 77 pitches.
Tonight, he'll have a tougher challenge. The Dodgers have offered Gallen some woes in recent matchups, as he was blown up in back-to-back outings in the 2023 regular season. He allowed five and six earned runs respectively, six total walks, and was bit by four home runs on August 28th in LA.
But it hasn't been the expected suspects doing damage against Gallen. Max Muncy, James Outman and Will Smith have combined to throttle the ace. With both Muncy and Outman both out of the Dodgers' lineup tonight, Gallen has potential to put together a solid outing.
This season, he's pitched to a 2.83 ERA over 12 starts, with an impressive 1.07 WHIP. He's pitched well, putting together seven Quality Starts and sporting a 6-4 record. His velocity, movement and sharpness all appeared to be at a much higher level in his last outing, and he'll look to continue that trend.
Arizona will look for some length out of Gallen, as their bullpen is somewhat fatigued. Kevin Ginkel and Joe Mantiply have pitched back-to-back games, and are both likely down for tonight's contest. The D-backs did make a roster move to address the lefty hole in the pen for tonight, but it would be ideal to get more length out of Gallen.
The Dodgers will send right-hander Landon Knack to the mound. Knack has a stellar 2.08 ERA over just six starts, however, his FIP is 4.21, suggesting that he's been the beneficiary of good defense and batted ball luck. Regression could be in store for the 26-year old.
He throws a lower-90s fastball, with a standard changeup, slider and curveball behind it. He doesn't rack up strikeouts or rely too heavily on ground balls. By all metrics, his overall results don't line up with the quality of his stuff or command, and the D-backs should have an opportunity to put up a crooked number on him for the first time this season.
Lineups
The D-backs will stick with a relatively chalk lineup against a right-hander. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson continue to take the top three positions.
Christian Walker continued his Dodger Stadium tear last night, homering twice. He has six home runs in eight matchups with the Dodgers this season, five of which have come in Los Angeles.
He has 17 career home runs at Dodger Stadium, and has been a consistently powerful driving force of Arizona's offense against the Dodgers. He's also 2-for-2 with a home run against Knack.
Alek Thomas will get another start in center field, with Jake McCarthy being the odd man out of the outfield. Thomas went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in his return debut on Tuesday.
Will Smith has posted a .975 OPS in his career against Zac Gallen. He's out of the lineup, with Austin Barnes catching and batting ninth. Barnes has a similarly solid .833 OPS against Gallen, but in a smaller sample size.
With Smith, Outman and Muncy out of the lineup, there isn't much of a history of individual production against Gallen in LA's lineup, although he has struggled with them as a team recently. The D-backs' ace will have his hands full, regardless of history.