Diamondbacks Begin Challenging Road Trip
The Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off their road trip with a brutal challenge. They'll travel to Milwaukee to face the MLB-leading Brewers for a four-game series.
The D-backs sit at 64-67 after back-to-back intense series wins against the Guardians and Reds, but will see an entirely different type of opponent Monday.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.40 ERA) vs RHP Brandon Woodruff (2.47 ERA)
Eduardo Rodriguez has looked much better in terms of command and length in his past two starts. He gave up four runs in 6.2 innings his last time out, but is just one start removed from seven innings of one-run baseball.
Rodriguez has certainly not had the season he or the D-backs were hoping for. For both his and Arizona's sake, any amount of consistency will be welcomed.
Woodruff, meanwhile, has had an excellent short season since returning from shoulder surgery earlier in 2025. He's pitched to a 2.47 ERA and 2.43 expected ERA, while striking out north of 11 batters per nine.
He's been cut short in his two recent starts, failing to complete the fifth inning, but still has a 2.95 ERA for the month of August.
Woodruff throws a deep arsenal, containing a lower-90s four-seam and sinker. He also has a changeup, cutter, curveball and sweeper.
The four-seam, sinker and changeup have all been hit well below .200. The changeup has been hit .029 by opposing batters. The curveball and sweeper have been hammered, but he rarely goes to them. This will be a tough matchup for the D-backs.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Lineup
Gabriel Moreno is back in Arizona's lineup after getting an expected day off Sunday afternoon. Moreno's impact was instantly felt upon his return on Thursday, as the young Gold Glover hit a crucial three-run homer and made a spectacular athletic tag to save a run at home plate in extra innings.
Diamondbacks vs Brewers Bullpens
Arizona had to turn to four relievers Sunday. Juan Morillo, Kyle Backhus and John Curtiss each pitched, and Juan Burgos suffered his first rough outing of the year, giving up four runs in 0.1 innings of work.
Andrew Saalfrank has not pitched since Friday, and Bryce Jarvis has yet to make an appearance since his recall.
Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill threw 34 pitches Sunday and took the loss. He's thrown 17 or more pitches in three of the last four days, and will very likely be unavailable. Setup man Abner Uribe threw 26 pitches Sunday.