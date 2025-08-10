Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Has Chance For Crucial Sweep
After a thrilling walk-off victory on Saturday night in front of a packed Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have an opportunity to complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
The D-backs improved to 56-61, while the Rockies fell to 30-86. Even though Arizona's hopes at a playoff run do seem quite small, a sweep of the Rockies (with another four-game set in Colorado looming) would still be a helpful bit of momentum as they look to climb back to .500.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. MST. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will face off against right-hander Tanner Gordon.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.02 ERA) vs RHP Tanner Gordon (6.59 ERA)
Pfaadt has frequently bounced between dominant and dismal in 2025. Each time he appears to be getting on a hot streak, he runs into trouble.
Pfaadt rebounded from one such troublesome outing his last time up, however, giving up just two runs in 5.2 innings for a win over the Padres.
While he hasn't been consistent, and his ERA certainly isn't pretty, the D-backs tend win games at a high rate in which Pfaadt pitches well. He has 11 wins on the season, and has given up three or fewer runs 15 times, with seven Quality Starts.
The 27-year-old Gordon, meanwhile, has made just six starts in his second MLB season. He's been knocked around for seven runs three times, though several of those runs have been unearned.
All seven runs were earned in his last start, however, as the right-hander was limited to just 2.2 innings of work. Despite not walking a batter, he gave up 11 hits with just one punchout.
Gordon mainly utilizes a low-90s four-seam, a slider and a changeup, with an occasional curve thrown in. All four of his pitches have been hit to over a .300 clip, and have all been hit very hard.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Bullpens
Eduardo Rodriguez's short start necessitated four relievers on Saturday. Juan Burgos, Kyle Backus, Andrew Saalfrank and Andrew Hoffmann each pitched. Backhus, Saalfrank and Hoffmann all threw very quick innings, though Saalfrank was on a back-to-back and may be down Sunday.
The Rockies turned to Dugan Darnell, Juan Mejia and Jimmy Herget for 3.2 innings. Victor Vodnik will likely be the last man standing of Colorado's leverage arms. Vodnik has not worked since Wednesday.