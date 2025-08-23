Diamondbacks Have Chance to Win Series vs Reds
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds for game two of a three-game set at Chase Field Saturday night. First pitch is 5:10 p.m. MST.
The D-backs won a well-played game that went extra innings before taking home the walk-off victory in the bottom of the eleventh inning by a score of 6-5.
That improved the D-backs record to 63-66 and brought them to win 4.5 games of the Reds and keeps them 5.5 games behind the Mets in the Chase for the third NL Wild Card spot. The Cardinals lost as well, and the D-backs only trail them by 0.5 games.
Diamondbacks and Reds Pitching Matchup
Andrew Abbott is a 26-year-old left-hander who was the Reds' second-round pick out of the University of Virginia in the 2021 draft.
After two very solid seasons to begin his major league career, he has broken out in 2025 into one of the best starters in the league.
Abbott was selected to the NL All-Star team after posting an 8-1 record with a 2.07 ERA and a 3.54 FIP in his first 16 starts. He's winless in his last six starts, going 0-2, but has posted a 2.79 ERA and just hasn't received much run support.
Abbot's fastball only averages 92.6 MPH, but it's been enormously successful, producing a +16 run value according to Statcast. His changeup has been his next best pitch with a +7 run value.
Abbott faced the D-backs once in 2024, and dominated in a no-decision, going seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits and two walks. The D-backs are also 14-21 against left-hand starters this year. Suffice to say, they'll have their hands full.
Nabil Crismatt was signed just a few days before making his season debut with the Diamondbacks August 17 against the Rockies. All he did was hurl five innings of one-run ball, needing just 61 pitches to do it.
The 30-year-old native of Colombia has been a reliever for almost all of his major league career. This will be his third start against 113 relief appearances. In 182 innings he has a 3.66 ERA and a 3.91 FIP.
Crismatt is the classical changeup artist, throwing the pitch 50.3% of the time for his career. He throws sinkers (90.7 MPH), cutters, curveballs, and sliders to keep hitters off-balance. He will need to be efficient, as it's unlikely he'll be allowed to throw more than 65-70 pitches.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Lineup Info
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks and Reds Bullpen
Despite getting six innings from Ryne Nelson, the D-backs had to use six relievers Friday. The only pitchers that didn't work were long men Jake Woodford and Bryce Jarvis. With Crismatt on a pitch limit, expect one or even both of them to work on Saturday.
The Reds only got three innings from start Zack Littell, and had to use seven of their eight relievers in Friday's game. The only one who didn't get into the game was recently called up Zach Maxell.