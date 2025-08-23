Diamondbacks Deliver Again in Massive Walk-Off Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks have now won back-to-back extra-inning games. On Friday, the D-backs secured a tough-fought 6-5 victory in walk-off fashion over the Cincinnati Reds.
After Arizona blew a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, the two teams headed to extras.
Extras did not begin in auspicious fashion, as John Curtiss stumbled fielding a bunt and sailed a throw to first base to give Cincinnati a 5-4 lead.
But the D-backs' defense would pick up their pitching staff. Corbin Carroll launched a throw home on a fly ball and Gabriel Moreno (in his first game back from injury) made a spectacular tag to end the frame without further damage.
Ketel Marte then fought through a 13-pitch at-bat to come away with the tying RBI single, sending the game to the 11th.
With a runner at third and one out, Elly De La Cruz shot a line drive right to Geraldo Perdomo, who immediately fired to Blaze Alexander at third — doubling off the runner and end the inning.
Then, for the second time this season, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slapped the walk-off winner, sending a ball to the left field gap that easily scored Carroll from second to secure the win.
"This team's hungry, they won't quit," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "I'm just really proud of these guys."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Delivers Quality Start
Ryne Nelson, coming off a shaky pair of recent starts, settled into a Quality Start on Friday.
Nelson pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. He exited the game in line for the win.
He was jumped on early for two runs in the second inning, giving up two walks, a double and two singles. He limited the damage with a strikeout and weak groundout before settling in.
From there, Nelson would retire 11 straight batters before giving up a leadoff triple to Elly De La Cruz in the sixth. He finished the inning without further damage.
Right-hander Juan Burgos threw a scoreless seventh inning. Lefty Kyle Backhus gave up a double and single in the eighth, giving Cincinnati the tying run before Juan Morillo entered to end the frame with a double play and a 4-4 tie. Andrew Saalfrank threw a scoreless ninth.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno Reintroduces Himself
Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno made his presence felt in his first start back from the 60-day Injured List.
After a walk by Geraldo Perdomo and catcher's interference to Pavin Smith, Moreno crushed a three-run homer deep to left field, giving Arizona a 4-2 lead at the time.
It was Moreno's first homer in the majors since June 10. He finished 2-for-4 on the night. Perdomo went 1-for-1 with three walks.
"We're a different team with Gabriel Moreno on this lineup," Lovullo said. "Nothing against anybody else that's been holding down the fort for him, but you can see what he can do with one swing of the bat.
"It's been a long time coming. We've missed him," Lovullo said.