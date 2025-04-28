Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll is Swinging and Slinging through 2025
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll hasn't exactly been a different player in 2025, but he has been the player the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans know he can be. After enduring the trial that was his 2024 slump, Carroll has taken MLB by storm to open his third year in the majors.
It hasn't been subtle. Carroll has surged into 2025, manifesting a .308/.376/.667 slash through his first 28 games. He's hit nine home runs, eight doubles and four triples, tying Fernando Tatis Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong for the second-most total fWAR among active MLB players with 1.9.
And on Sunday, Carroll's excellence was on full display. Perhaps surprisingly, his day began with a play he hasn't executed many times in his young career — an outfield assist.
Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt had gotten himself into a jam. With runners at second and third, no outs, Marcel Ozuna flied out to Carroll, who then fired a well-placed throw to home plate. Alex Verdugo was out at home upon review.
"Just trying to make a play, got to the ball...did my best to get it in there quick and [Jose Herrera] made an unbelievable tag, so I give a lot of credit to him," Carroll told reporters postgame.
Carroll has never been known as much of an outfield arm. In fact, he's ranked near the bottom of MLB in relevant metrics since his debut. But has improved each year. So far, in a small sample size of 2025, it's been a huge improvement, and the eye test does back it up.
Statcast's Arm Value metric is not simply a measure of arm strength. In fact, in pure arm strength, Carroll has not changed a great deal — hovering in the 54th percentile (around league average) in 2025.
But Arm Value does take into account other factors, such as accuracy and timing. While it's clear Carroll will never possess a cannon of an outfield arm, the smoothness, accuracy and confidence with which he makes his throws is tangibly better.
The 24-year-old said he's been focusing on improving that aspect of his game, utilizing things such as weighted balls, shoulder excercises and the like. Carroll is known for never quite being satisfied with his game, and it's apparent his work has begun to pay off.
"Definitely was [a focus this offseason] and continues to be. I just want to make sure that I help my pitchers out and [not] give up a free base where we don't have to," Carroll said.
"I think that teams are smart and look for any advantage they can have. So I guess that kind of speaks to what my goal is with regard to my arm, for this year at least, is just make sure it's not a weakness, make sure it's not something that can be attacked.
"So far this year I feel like I've been able to do that.I just hope to keep the strength and accuracy and keep going in the right direction," Carroll said.
Manager Torey Lovullo also took special note of the unusual play.
"That stood out a little bit to me today. Corbin is hardworking in the areas of his game that he knows that need work and I know that he's on a crusade to complete his game. And once he gets there he's probably never going to stop," Lovullo said.
"I know that the arm strength has been improving and it's been a lot of hard work. So yes, I think there's a little more fire coming behind that ball."
That throw allowed Pfaadt to settle in to a six-inning Quality Start. But Carroll's day was just beginning. In the home half of that same first inning, Carroll laced a triple to the left-field gap, and raced to third base in 11.02 seconds — the fastest first-to-third time in the majors this season.
Per MLB researcher Sarah Langs, the first inning marked the third time in his career that he tallied a triple and an outfield assist in the same inning. It is tied for the most since 1974 with Gene Richards, Mickey Rivers, and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.
Yet somehow, that record lasted a mere six innings. Carroll got into another pitch in the bottom of the seventh, and turned on the burners once more. This time, he reached third in only 10.87 seconds, breaking his own time set less than two hours prior.
Carroll finished 2-for-4 on the day, with the two triples and a run scored, as the Diamondbacks went on to win 6-4. Carroll said that there's a point at which he has to decide mid-run whether or not to break for third.
"Between first and second there's a decision point on most of those. And it's either a yes or a no. If it's a yes, just kind of give it what I got. ... [the opposing outfield arms are] definitely a factor. That's an important factor there. The infielders as well...
"Our coaches do a really good job with that. Before every series we've got a good idea of how the outfielder's arms play, and that's really helpful. ... but I think the most important [factor] is probably where the ball is," Carroll said.
The Diamondbacks are in a rough skid, dropping three straight series and going 4-6 in their last 10. It will only get more difficult from there, with matchups against some of the toughest National League teams on the horizon.
But one thing is for sure, Carroll is swinging a hot, confident bat, and if he's beginning to see some improvement in his defense at right field, he could see his name next to some of the NL's best come MVP award time.