D-backs Dominated by Former Starter in Blowout Loss to Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a lackluster affair to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday by a score of 7-2. Arizona's offense was mostly shut down in a nine-inning complete game by Robbie Ray, while Brandon Pfaadt put them in an early deficit.
The Diamondbacks fall to 43-44, while the Giants improve to 47-41. The four-game set ends in a split, though Arizona does hold the season series over San Francisco for the time being.
Diamondbacks' Offense Shut Down In Complete Game by Robbie Ray
Ray, the long-time former Diamondbacks starter, had Arizona's number all night. He collected fast, efficient outs from the outset, and the D-backs' offense had few answers.
Ray went the full nine-inning distance for just the second time in his career — the first time since 2017, pitching for Arizona at the time. A pitcher who's been known to show inefficiency in his career was the opposite of inefficient on Thursday.
"I think we just ran into a pretty good pitcher tonight," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "I've seen Robbie have those types of outings where up until the final inning he didn't exceed 15 pitches, was just pounding the zone.
"We were trying to be patient, but he got ahead in counts and we just really couldn't get anything going offensively," Lovullo said.
The D-backs only collected three base hits off Ray, one being Eugenio Suárez's 27th home run of the season. That blast ended Ray's perfect game, no-hitter and shutout with one swing to lead off the fifth inning.
Then, with one out in the ninth, All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte crushed his 19th homer of the season, a 115 MPH laser down the left field line. It was his second ninth-inning homer in as many games.
Aside from the two homers, The D-backs only managed two other baserunners — a seventh-inning double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and a walk by Geraldo Perdomo.
Arizona's approach worked against them, swinging early in counts for weak, quick outs. They struck out seven times against Ray, but allowed him to enter the ninth at just 78 pitches, though it would take him 24 more to close the game.
Diamondbacks Brandon Pfaadt Ambushed Early
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt was able to settle in to a decent-enough start, but with the masterclass put forward by Ray, Pfaadt's efforts weren't enough to give the D-backs much of a chance.
Pfaadt completed six innings for the first time since May 19 against the Dodgers, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks. He did, however, strike out eight. A pair of first-inning walks, followed by a double and sac fly set Arizona down 2-0 early.
Pfaadt gave up two singles and a booming double off the center field wall in the third for two more Giants runs, but would settle down after that, allowing just two singles the rest of the way.
Pfaadt did collect 11 whiffs, but was still hit relatively hard all night.
"I think I felt good overall," Pfaadt said postgame.
"I think the problem has been that first inning, and I think that's pretty important for our team in general. We have the potent offense that we have, and the ability to go out there and be efficient in the first inning is huge, and I think that's a focal point moving forward."
"My goal is a quality start, and we haven't been able to do that. So going deep in the game was a good thing today," he said.
Arizona's bullpen did Pfaadt few favors. John Curtiss gave up a pair of seventh-inning runs and Kevin Ginkel gave up three hits and a run in the ninth.
The Diamondbacks will face the Kansas City Royals for three starting Friday. Eduardo Rodríguez will face Michael Wacha at 6:40 p.m.