Diamondbacks Go For Sweep vs Marlins Behind Eduardo Rodriguez
The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to complete a three game sweep of the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday. First pitch is at 9:10 A.M. MST, 12:10 A.M. EST.
Arizona took the first two games of the series in convincing fashion by scores of 10-4 and 6-2. The D-backs have hit seven homers in the series and the pitching has been excellent. Merrill Kelly went six innings, allowing just one run in the series opener, and Brandon Pfaadt followed with a 5.2 innings, one run effort on Wednesday night.
While it's far too early to be overly concerned with the standings, it's notable that all three NL Wild Card slots are currently occupied by NL West teams. Even more remarkable, the top four teams in all of MLB by win percentage come from the NL West. The San Diego Padres (15-4, .789) San Francisco Giants (13-5, .722), Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6, .700) all lead the Diamondbacks (11-7, .611).
Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-2, 4.86 ERA 16.2 IP.
Rodriguez is making his fourth start of the season. The traditional won-loss and ERA stats don't quite do justice to how well he's pitched so far this year. He took a hard luck loss against the Brewers in his last outing, going 6.1 innings and allowing three runs, two earned.
Rodriguez has a 3.35 xERA and 3.25 FIP, which are more reflective of the quality of his work thus far. He's walked just six, struck out 20, and given up two homers among his 14 hits allowed.
Rodriguez is most effective when he's dotting his 92 MPH four-seam fastball for weak contact, and inducing swing and miss with his changeup. While he doesn't throw it much, his slider can actually be a very effective pitch when he has a feel for it. He saves that pitch for left-hand batters these days however, and opposing managers typically stack righties against him.
The 32 year old veteran's most recent start against the Marlins came last year on August 12, in which he went 5.1 innings, allowing just one run while striking out six.
Rodriguez has a career 85-59 record with a 4.09 ERA and 3.88 FIP. He's in the second year of a four year, $80 million dollar contract that runs through 2027. His first season with the Diamondbacks was marred by a shoulder injury (lat strain), causing him to miss the first four months of the season. The D-backs are eager for the results to match the underlying peripherals this year,
RHP Edward Cabrera, 0-0, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP
27 year old right-hander Edward Cabrera burst onto the scene in 2022 with a string of scoreless outings that caught national attention at the time. Featuring a sinker and four seamer that both come in above 96 MPH, a hard changeup at 92-93 MPH, and a devastating curveball, he looked like the next big thing in August of that year.
Unfortunately troubles with control and a string of injuries have kept him from reachng his full potential. Cabrera made just 20 starts in both 2023 and 2024. He had an oblique injury in 2023, and twice went on the injured list with a shoulder impingement in 2024. He began the 2025 season with a blister and is making just his second start.
Cabrera's last outing against the D-backs came August 20 of last year. He went six innings, allowing three runs in a loss. Both Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. took him deep in that game.
For his career Cabrera is 17-22 with a 4.29 ERA and 4.76 FIP. He's struck out 10 batters per nine, but also has a 5.1/9 walk rate. He's also been homer prone, allowing 43 long balls in 300 career innings.
But when he's landing his curveball and changeup he can be near impossible to hit. In fact those two pitches, along with his slider, have been his best pitches in his career, while the fastball has tended to get hit or fail to find the strike zone.
Lineups
For the first time in his young career, Tim Tawa will get the opportunity to start in back to back games. He hit his first career home run in Wednesday night's game. The other notable lineup feature is Alek Thomas in centerfield for the third straight game. As reported by Jose Romero of the Arizona Republic, Jake McCarthy is dealing with a sore hand after being hit by pitch on Sunday. As is typical, Jose Herrera is catching the day game after night, giving Gabriel Moreno the day off.
Xavier Edwards has been on base four times for the Marlins this series, but has yet to score a run. Left hand sluggers Matt Mervis and Jesus Sanchez are out of the lineup with the lefty Rodriguez on the mound, but could be weapons off the bench late in the game for manager Clayton McCullough. Eric Wagaman takes over at first base for at least the first part of this game, and young speedster Javier Sanoja gets a start in left field as Griffin Conine slides into the DH slot.
Bullpens
Ryne Nelson has not worked in four days after throwing 36 pitches on April 12. The team is still trying to find ways to keep him stretched out but that is becoming more and more difficult as the weeks go by. Shelby Miller worked back to back days this series already and will get the day off. Justin Martinez only needed eight pitches Wednesday night to record a one-two-three ninth inning.
The Marlins have not had a chance to use any of their high leverage relievers yet this series, including Anthony Bender, Ronny Henriquez, and Calvin Faucher. Expect at least a couple of them to get into this game, regardless of the situation.