Diamondbacks Lose Heartbreaker in Extras to Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a 5-3 lead to the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning on Monday, eventually falling by a score of 7-5 in extra innings.
Unfortunately, the bigger story of the game occurred in the sixth inning, as outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was carted off after suffering an injury in left-center field.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Outfielder Carted Off With Concerning Injury
Gurriel went down on an awkward maneuver in an attempt to avoid colliding with Blaze Alexander, and immediately grabbed his knee. He appeared to be in significant pain leaving the field.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Pitches Quality Start
Nelson struggled in his last matchup with the Rangers, falling victim to a bevy of hard contact. Similar issues persisted on Monday night, but Nelson was able to limit the damage and keep Arizona in the game.
The right-hander threw six innings on 97 pitches. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk, but struck out seven Texas hitters.
After Arizona worked a 3-0 lead on three solo homers, Nelson gave up a leadoff single to open the third inning. The very next batter — catcher Kyle Higashioka — took him deep to left field for a two-run blast, allowing the Rangers to pull within one.
Nelson settled in to throw a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, but surrendered a leadoff solo shot to Wyatt Langford in the sixth, as Texas evened the score at 3-3.
Right-hander Ryan Thompson threw a clean seventh inning with a pair of ground balls in his first outing since returning from the Injured List. Andrew Saalfrank pitched a scoreless eighth.
But the trouble began in the ninth inning again, as Kyle Backhus gave up a single and one-out triple, putting the tying run at third base. Jake Woodford got one out, but then gave up the game-tying single.
Juan Burgos pitched the 10th inning, and gave up a walk. With two outs, he was hit by a comebacker that ricocheted off toward the dugout leading to two runs scoring. That's the season it's been for the D-backs.
Arizona Diamondbacks Hit Three Early Homers
The D-backs' offense got off to a hot start against Patrick Corbin, with both Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo homering back-to-back to open the game.
Tyler Locklear would add on with a solo homer of his own in the second.
The D-backs would be held in check until the sixth, as Alexander tripled and Gabriel Moreno doubled to make it 5-3. Moreno finished 2-for-4 on the night.
The D-backs were then held scoreless through the final four frames, and failed to move the ghost runner in extras.