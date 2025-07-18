D-backs' Brandon Pfaadt Kicks Off Second Half vs Cardinals
The Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off their second half with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
The D-backs went into the All-Star Break at 47-50, 5.5 games out of a Wild Card, and going 4-6 in their last 10. The Cardinals are 51-46, but similarly lost six of their previous 10, and sit 1.5 games out of a playoff berth.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.16 ERA) vs RHP Andre Pallante (4.49 ERA)
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt had his best outing of the season his last time out.
Facing the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, Pfaadt worked efficiently, going eight full innings for the first time in his career while allowing just two runs.
The Diamondbacks need Pfaadt to begin to recreate some of that success in the coming weeks. It starts with limiting hard contact and producing whiffs, though that's easier said than done.
The 26-year-old has had a rough season after starting hot, but has managed to complete six innings in back-to-back starts. Length will be key with this struggling bullpen.
Right-hander Andre Pallante has had mixed results this season. He hasn't exactly been poor across the board and has provided length, but he's also been knocked around at times.
In his most recent start, he completed six innings, but gave up seven runs on eight hits, including two homers.
Pallante does not miss many bats, with below-average chase and whiff rates. He's striking out only 5.74 batters per nine innings, a low 15.1% strikeout rate. What he does do, however, is collect ground balls.
Pallante's ground ball rate is an impressive 63.6%, 99th percentile in MLB per Statcast.
He throws a mid-90s four-seam and sinker, a hard slider and a slow curve. The slider is his toughest offering, while his curve has been crushed to a .500 slug and his sinker has been hit at a .328 clip.
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Bullpens
With the All-Star Break, all healthy arms should be rested.
The Diamondbacks got good news on some of their injured relievers, as Shelby Miller, Jalen Beeks and Ryan Thompson have all begun throwing programs.
Arizona is expected to call up right-hander Trevor Richards from Triple-A, after Juan Morillo was optioned on Monday.
St. Louis' relievers have been tough to hit. Closer Ryan Helsley is 19-for-24 in saves with a 3.27 ERA. He blew three straight to open June, but has gone 6-for-6 since then.