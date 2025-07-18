Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Closer Avoids Disaster in Latest Injury Update

Torey Lovullo gave a surprise update with good news on a pitcher among his many health updates.

Jack Sommers

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller (18) hugs catcher Jose Herrera (11) after his save against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on June 30, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller (18) hugs catcher Jose Herrera (11) after his save against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on June 30, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave health updates Thursday evening during the team's voluntary workouts.

Shelby Miller to avoid surgery

The biggest news to come out of the press conference was that closer Shelby Miller will avoid surgery and has begun a throwing program.

Miller went on the injured list on retroactive to July 6 with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm. It was reported that he was seeking second opinons, including with Dr. Keith Meister, a well-known elbow surgeon.

The worst case was feared, and surgery was a consideration. But after reviewing where the strain was presenting itself, it was determined he could pitch through it.

According to Lovullo, the doctors have determined that he could begin a throwing program and get back on the mound soon. He already began playing catch "aggressively" according to the manager.

"I had hoped for this news," Lovullo said. "I was trying to remain as optimistic as possible. It's probably the best news we could have hoped for in this situation."

There is no specific timeline, but Lovullo said that the ramp-up period for Miller is not expected to be too long and that his catch on Thursday was "aggressive." How he feels going forward will determine how quickly he progresses.

Other Diamondbacks Injury Notes

Eugenio Suarez has a contusion from a hit-by-pitch in the All-Star Game, but he will not miss any time, and is expected to play on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Related Content: D-backs' Eugenio Suárez Involved in Bizarre All-Star Game Ending

Gabriel Moreno, on the injured list retroactive to June 16, had his timeline from a fractured finger pushed back after his last round of imaging showed the fracture still present.

He will have a follow-up CT Scan next week. If that is clear, and once the player is asymptomatic, he may resume baseball activities.

Jalen Beeks (Back) and Ryan Thompson (Scapular Strain) both began throwing programs as well. Thompson is eligible to return July 20, and Beeks July 23.

Pavin Smith (Oblique) is still not doing any baseball activity. Lovullo said this could be a Corbin Carroll-like situation however, where if the players says he is feeling well enough to try it out, he could move faster than originally projected.

Adrian Del Castillo appears to have been called up

While the team has not made any move official, Adrian Del Castillo had a locker in the D-backs clubhouse on Thursday and was on the field working out with the team.

"I can see him as a DH against right-handed pitching in most spots," Lovullo said. This move was predicted a few days ago on this website.

Related Content: Adrian Del Castillo Makes His Case for Recall to Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News

feed

Published
Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher and credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News