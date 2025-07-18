Diamondbacks Closer Avoids Disaster in Latest Injury Update
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave health updates Thursday evening during the team's voluntary workouts.
Shelby Miller to avoid surgery
The biggest news to come out of the press conference was that closer Shelby Miller will avoid surgery and has begun a throwing program.
Miller went on the injured list on retroactive to July 6 with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm. It was reported that he was seeking second opinons, including with Dr. Keith Meister, a well-known elbow surgeon.
The worst case was feared, and surgery was a consideration. But after reviewing where the strain was presenting itself, it was determined he could pitch through it.
According to Lovullo, the doctors have determined that he could begin a throwing program and get back on the mound soon. He already began playing catch "aggressively" according to the manager.
"I had hoped for this news," Lovullo said. "I was trying to remain as optimistic as possible. It's probably the best news we could have hoped for in this situation."
There is no specific timeline, but Lovullo said that the ramp-up period for Miller is not expected to be too long and that his catch on Thursday was "aggressive." How he feels going forward will determine how quickly he progresses.
Other Diamondbacks Injury Notes
Eugenio Suarez has a contusion from a hit-by-pitch in the All-Star Game, but he will not miss any time, and is expected to play on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gabriel Moreno, on the injured list retroactive to June 16, had his timeline from a fractured finger pushed back after his last round of imaging showed the fracture still present.
He will have a follow-up CT Scan next week. If that is clear, and once the player is asymptomatic, he may resume baseball activities.
Jalen Beeks (Back) and Ryan Thompson (Scapular Strain) both began throwing programs as well. Thompson is eligible to return July 20, and Beeks July 23.
Pavin Smith (Oblique) is still not doing any baseball activity. Lovullo said this could be a Corbin Carroll-like situation however, where if the players says he is feeling well enough to try it out, he could move faster than originally projected.
Adrian Del Castillo appears to have been called up
While the team has not made any move official, Adrian Del Castillo had a locker in the D-backs clubhouse on Thursday and was on the field working out with the team.
"I can see him as a DH against right-handed pitching in most spots," Lovullo said. This move was predicted a few days ago on this website.
