Diamondbacks Seeking Rebound from Gut-Punch Loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have Wednesday's matchup stacked against them after Tuesday night's loss.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (21) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres kept the baseball world up late Tuesday night, as the D-backs lost a tough extra-inning contest despite nearly pulling off a thrilling comeback.

On Wednesday, they'll have another chance at a series win at 6:40 p.m. behind Anthony DeSclafani. Nestor Cortes will make his Padres debut.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Pitching Matchup

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4.91 ERA) vs LHP Nestor Cortes (9.00 ERA)

DeSclafani will get his third start of the season, and his second since taking Merrill Kelly's rotation slot.

His last start did not go according to plan, as he was knocked around for four earned runs in just 2.1 inefficient innings of work.

DeSclafani had previously served admirably in Arizona's long-relief role, but will need his sharpest stuff against a Padres club that rapped out 14 hits for 10 runs Tuesday night. What the D-bacls need most is length, after a bullpen-draining loss on Monday.

Cortes came over to the Padres in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers at the Deadline.

The veteran left-hander has only made two starts this season. He was blown up for eight runs in two innings facing his former Yankees club in his season debut, then went six scoreless against the Reds April 3.

He then suffered an elbow flexor strain and landed on the 60-day IL until he was activated on August 3. Cortes throws a low-90s four-seam, cutter and changeup, with a rare sinker as well.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Lineup

(Check back later for lineup.)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Bullpens

The extra-inning contest on Tuesday drained both teams of their relief groups.

The D-backs had to use six bullpen arms in the loss. Kyle Nelson, Andrew Hoffmann and Kendall Graveman combined to give up six walks, three hits and three runs.

John Curtiss pitched 1.2 innings, and Andrew Saalfrank threw a scoreless frame. Long man Jake Woodford was knocked around for five runs on six hits over two extra innings — needing 37 pitches.

That leaves only Kyle Backhus and Jalen Beeks. Backhus may be available after getting a two-inning save (his first) on Monday.

Beeks was activated off the 15-day IL on August 1, but he has only thrown two pitches in one appearance since then. With Kevin Ginkel back on the IL, another roster move is likely coming Tuesday.

San Diego used seven relievers, including their entire leverage group. Flamethrower Mason Miller gave up a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and closer Robert Suárez threw 1.2 innings, though he only needed 15 pitches.

Wednesday's game will be interesting from a relief perspective for both clubs.

