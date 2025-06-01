Diamondbacks Snap Losing Streak but Lose Their Ace to Injury
The Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 3-1 at Chase Field to snap a four-game losing streak but might have lost their $210 million ace to injury. Following a two-out single by C.J. Abrams in the fifth, Corbin Burnes motioned to the dugout and was immediately removed.
Burnes was on point early. The Diamondbacks' ace needed to deliver a statement start, and he was well on his way. In the inning, his entire arsenal was down three MPH. He pitched out of jams in the second and third innings, holding Washington 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. He finished his day with one run allowed in 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, walking one, and striking out six.
The injury dampened the mood, even after the Diamondbacks took an early lead. It only took them four hitters to take a 3-0 lead off of Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suárez crushed a ball to the pavilion in center for a two-run home run. The ball was kissed at 111.7 MPH and traveled 466 feet.
After a walk to Josh Naylor, Parker settled in and retired the next 11 hitters. Geraldo Perdomo broke the streak with a four-pitch walk, resulting in the Nationals going to the pen.
The Diamondbacks had a chance to blow the game open in the sixth. Jose Tena committed a throwing error on an ill-advised throw to second, putting runners on the corners with no outs. However, Arizona failed to capitalize as Perdomo was thrown out at home on a grounder to third for the first out, followed by a Naylor flyout to center and an Ildemaro Vargas strikeout.
That opened the door for the Nationals to chip away at the Diamondbacks' exhausted bullpen. Jalen Beeks finished out the fifth, allowing the inherited runner to score before striking out Luis Garcia Jr. to close the inning.
With the bases clean in the sixth, Arizona called on Cristian Mena to get some big outs. Following a game in which the bullpen had to get all 27 outs, Mena was called up to provide some length. The right-hander was up to the challenge, firing two scoreless innings in his first career MLB win. He pitched around a jam in the sixth before retiring the side in order in the seventh.
The back end of the Diamondbacks bullpen took over from there. Shelby Miller and Justin Martinez were excellent, retiring all six batters faced with four strikeouts to close it out.
The Diamondbacks will head on the road for a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Tuesday's game will feature two struggling aces, with Zac Gallen going for Arizona and Spencer Strider for Atlanta. First pitch will be at 4:15 p.m.