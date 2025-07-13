D-backs Spiral Continues as Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks' descent into irrelevance when it comes to the NL Wild Card chase continued with a 10-5 loss to the Angels on Saturday. Their record now stands at 46-50, and they've lost 12 of their last 17 games. They're 6.5 games behind the Padres now.
After a rough start from Zac Gallen, the D-backs managed to get the score to 6-5 through the top of the eighth. But Juan Morillo gave up four runs on five singles in the bottom half of the eighth, allowing Los Angeles to blow the game open.
The hits were mostly soft contact and bloopers, but the Angels did a good job of putting the ball in play. They outhit the D-backs 15-8 on the evening.
Eugenio Suarez hit two solo homers, his 30th and 31st of the season. It was the 20th multi-homer game of his career and gave the slugging third baseman his sixth 30-homer season.
Randal Grichuk and James McCann had RBI singles, and Alek Thomas walked with the bases loaded. Corbin Carroll doubled and scored a run. Grichuk has been hot lately, but was pinch-hit for with the bases loaded in the eighth. Jake McCarthy struck out.
Ketel Marte went 0-for-5 at the top of the order, and did not look good on defense, failing to turn a double play and making one other questionable throw. He appears to still be suffering from the lingering effects of a groin strain.
After two straight outstanding starts, it seemed like Zac Gallen had found his former mojo, helped along by catcher James McCann. That all went by the wayside Saturday night, as Gallen had a rough outing full of hard contact.
Gallen started out by giving up a base hit and walking two batters before recording an out. He managed to limit the damage to one run and retired eight of the next nine batters faced.
That good run ended in the fourth inning with three doubles, a single and a sacrifice fly, resulting in three runs. Mike Trout blasted an opposite field two-run homer in the fifth inning, dashing any hope Gallen would salvage his start.
He did not make it past the fifth inning, allowing six runs on eight hits, two walks, and struck out just three. His ERA inflated back to 5.40.
Andrew Saalfrank made his season debut after serving a one-year suspension for gambling on baseball.
He was excellent, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, and threw 21 of 27 pitches for strikes. It was a feint silver lining in another demoralizing loss for the Diamondbacks.
The series finale and last game before the All-Star break is Sunday at 1:07 p.m. MST. Merrill Kelly will face off against right-hander Jose Soriano.