D-backs' Suffer Brutal Loss to Athletics as Descent Continues
The Arizona Diamondbacks came out of the Trade Deadline battered and decimated by departures. One of those departures was felt sorely on Friday as the D-backs lost 5-1 to the Athletics in Sacramento.
The Athletics have been admittedly hot, sweeping the Astros in four games and winning two of three against the Mariners. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have now lost nine of their last 10 and sit at 51-59.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Anthony DeSclafani Struggles Early
Friday's start would have been given to veteran Merrill Kelly and his 3.22 ERA. But Kelly was traded to the Texas Rangers at the Deadline on Thursday in exchange for three pitching prospects.
In Kelly's stead, Arizona turned to veteran right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who had been working in a long relief role. DeSclafani had done an admirable job in that role, and even made a spot start once.
But DeSclafani's night began on a very sour note. He needed 30 pitches to get out of the first inning, giving up three singles, a sacrifice fly, a double and a two-run homer, spotting the Athletics a 4-0 lead out of the gate.
That set up a scuffling D-backs' offense for failure. DeSclafani finished just 2.1 innings, needing 59 pitches to do so. He allowed five hits, three walks and hit a batter, earning four runs. His 3.86 ERA shot up to 4.91.
DeSclafani did not have command of his stuff, leaving hittable pitches in the heart of the plate. Such inefficiency forced manager Torey Lovullo to go to his bullpen early.
Arizona needed five pitchers to finish the game as a result. Newly-recalled left-hander Kyle Nelson finished the third scoreless. Jake Woodford pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one run.
Recently-reinstated left-hander Jalen Beeks got one out and John Curtiss pitched two scoreless innings. Curtiss' eighth inning was the only 1-2-3 frame of the night.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Struggles Again
The D-backs' offense continues to struggle to score runs. Once again, they managed only one run on the night. They had eight hits, but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
The lone run came off the bat of Corbin Carroll, who cashed in on a Jose Herrera single and a Ketel Marte double with a sacrifice fly.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Alek Thomas went 2-for-4 with two singles.
Newest trade acquisition Tyler Locklear went 0-for-3 in his Diamondbacks debut, though he was the victim of a borderline strike three call in his first at-bat.
Locklear did make a nice diving play at first base to end the seventh inning and worked a walk. His first hit with Arizona will have to wait.
The D-backs will try to reverse their course on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. behind Zac Gallen.