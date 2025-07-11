Diamondbacks Turn to Rising Star to Open Series vs Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks split their four-game series with the San Diego Padres, and will head just two hours north to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels, beginning their final three-game set before the All-Star Break. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m.
Friday's game will be an Apple TV+ exclusive broadcast.
The Diamondbacks continue their back-and-forth, and sit at two games below .500 at 46-48. The Angels are 45-48 after a beatdown at the hands of the Texas Rangers.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Pitching Matchup
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.39 ERA) vs LHP Tyler Anderson (4.19 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson has emerged as the most reliably good arm in this Diamondbacks rotation. His elite fastball has carried him through back-to-back Quality Starts.
In Nelson's last five starts (29.1 innings) he's given up five total earned runs, while striking out 26 and walking six. He has not walked a batter since his June 24 start.
His last time out, he completed seven full innings on just 86 pitches, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Royals. He now leads Arizona's rotation in ERA with a 3.39.
Nelson has been on a strict pitch count as a result of beginning the year in the bullpen. While he may be progressing towards a less harsh hook, don't be surprised if an excellent start ends sooner than hoped.
Veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson has not been lights out, but he has been a relatively reliable arm for the Angels. He's thrown to a 4.19 ERA over 18 starts, and has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last three starts.
Anderson is not a hard thrower. His four-seam fastball tops out around 90 MPH and averages around 89. He also throws a slow change and a cutter, with an occasional sinker and slider.
As is often the case with soft-tossing southpaws, Anderson lives off soft contact. His average exit velocity against and hard-hit rate are both in the upper 20% of starters.
That said, he can garner whiffs and chases with his slow-moving secondaries. But he doesn't get much in the way of ground balls, and has also given up 1.49 homers per nine. The D-backs should have some pitches to tee off against, but they'll need to be selective.
Diamondbacks vs Angels Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Angels Bullpens
The Diamondbacks got a valiant effort out of Jake Woodford on Thursday with three scoreless innings. Juan Morillo was the only other arm used, throwing 19 pitches. Manager Torey Lovullo should have most of his options available in the event of a high-leverage situation.
The Angels got 5.1 innings out of long man Carson Fulmer after a blowup start by Jack Kochanowicz.
Infielder and former Diamondback Kevin Newman threw a scoreless inning, pitching for the second time in three games. Los Angeles should have full use of their positive role group.