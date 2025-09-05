Eduardo Rodriguez to Face Former Team in Crucial Series Opener
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Boston Red Sox for a huge three-game series starting Friday night at Chase Field. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. MST.
The Reds Sox are 78-63, and not only hold the top Wild Card spot in the American League, but are only 3.5 games out of first place in the AL East. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games, but will be without their rookie sensation Roman Anthony, who is out with an oblique injury.
The Diamondbacks are 70-71, and clinging to relevancy in the NL Wild Card chase, trailing the Mets by 5.5 games. They also trail the Giants and Reds. The D-backs are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and 18-12 in their last 30.
Diamondbacks and Red Sox Starting Pitching Matchup
Left-hander Payton Tolle is the Red Sox No. 1 pitching prospect. Taken in the second round of the 2024 draft out of Texas Christian University, the 22-year-old has made a lightning ascent to the Major Leagues.
Tolle didn't even pitch in affiliated ball last year, and began this season in High-A. Promoted to Double-A June 28 and Triple-A August 10, he completed his meteoric rise through the Red Sox system to make his MLB debut on August 29 against the Pirates.
In 20 games, 18 starts, Tolle threw 92 innings, posting a 3.04 ERA and even better 2.76 FIP. He struck out over 13 per inning and walked just 2.26/9.
In Tolle's debut he went 5.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. He throws a 96-plus MPH four-seamer, a 90 MPH cutter, and a 90 MPH changeup.
Eduardo Rodriguez is coming off his best start as a Diamondback. He tossed six shutout innings against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on August 30. He gave up four hits, walked four, and struck out four.
Rodriguez pitched six seasons for the Red Sox, going 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA. He was a key member of the 2018 World Series winning club, and then had his career-best season in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 5.5 WAR.
He's faced his former team twice, once in 2022 and then again in 2023. It did not go well either time, as he allowed 13 runs, eight earned in 8.2 innings.
Alex Bregman has been a tough out for Rodriguez throughout his career. The Red Sox third baseman is batting .333 against him on 8-for-24 hitting with three homers. The resurgent Trevor Story is 5-for-10 with two doubles against the veteran lefty.
Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks and Red Sox Bullpens
Both teams had Thursday off, allowing them to reset their bullpens. The Red Sox have the hottest closer in the game in Aroldis Chapman, who has put up video game numbers this year.
In 59 games he's posted a 1.00 ERA and a 1.79 FIP. He has 77 strikeouts to just 14 walks in 54 innings. He's still throwing his four-seam and sinker between 98-100 MPH.
The Red Sox have very solid setup and situational relievers, and it's all added up to a 3.43 bullpen ERA, third-best in MLB.
Andrew Saalfrank has been getting holds, pitching in the 8th or 7th inning. Three of the last four save chances have gone to Jake Woodford, with the other going to Taylor Rashi.
The D-backs have been playing a lot of close games lately. Eight of their last 10 games have been decided by either one or two runs. That's put a lot of pressure on the bullpen, who were walked off twice in this span, but the D-backs have also won four of those close games.