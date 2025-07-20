Eugenio Suárez Powers D-backs to Massive Sweep of Cardinals
PHOENIX -- It may not guarantee any particular outcome at the Trade Deadline, but a sweep to open the second half can only help the Arizona Diamondbacks. They took their third straight victory over the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 5-3 on Sunday.
Merrill Kelly delivered a gutsy performance, and the offense was hot early. Arizona moves to an even 50-50 as they hope to avoid becoming full sellers at the deadline.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Delivers Quality Start
For the second straight game, Kelly walked four batters, an odd recent trend for a pitcher as dialed in to the edges of the zone as he usually is.
But, also for the second straight game, Kelly worked his way out of trouble for a solid start, giving his team a chance to win.
He went six innings, allowing two earned runs, only allowed three hits and struck out five, lowering his ERA to 3.32.
It was the fifth inning that offered him the most trouble. Kelly walked three straight to open the frame, setting up loaded bases with no outs.
But he masterfully held the damage to one run on a weak RBI groundout. He retired three straight without letting a ball leave the infield to maintain a 5-2 lead.
Anthony DeSclafani threw three innings of relief, allowing one run for a three-inning save, preserving the bullpen for the coming series.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Homers Twice
The Diamondbacks, as they often do, exploded in the first inning. Corbin Carroll recorded his 13th triple of the season on the first pitch he saw, his third three-bagger in two games.
Geraldo Perdomo brought him home on a fielder's choice, Josh Naylor walked, and Eugenio Suárez blasted his 34th homer of the season to give Arizona a 4-0 lead off Cardinals' starter Miles Mikolas.
Suárez wasn't done there, however. He'd crush a solo homer in the third inning to extend Arizona's lead.
Sunday's game marks Suárez's second straight multi-homer game — the first time he's done so in his career. He finished 2-for-4 with the two homers and four RBI, as trade talks continue to swirl.
Carroll went 2-for-4, as he and Suárez were responsible for four of Arizona's seven hits.
The Diamondbacks will welcome the Houston Astros to Chase Field for a three-game set beginning Monday at 6:40 p.m. — Zac Gallen will get the start.