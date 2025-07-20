Yankees Asked About Diamondbacks All-Star, Insider Reports
Unless the Arizona Diamondbacks go on an unprecedented hot streak, the trade talks will continue to swirl.
Arizona finds itself 4.5 games back of a Wild Card spot at 49-50. While not entirely out of the race, the clock is ticking if they want to prevent a fire sale.
Third baseman and D-backs' All-Star slugger Eugenio Suárez is one of the more desired assets on the market to contending teams.
He's been made available, though that is not a guarantee he'll be traded.
But it does mean teams are already checking in on him. According to one insider, a certain New York squad has called on Suárez.
Yankees Inquired On Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez, Heyman Reports
According to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees have inquired on Suárez, looking for a potential trade.
Heyman singled out the Yankees, but implied that New York may not be the only ones.
Suárez's name has been thrown around in speculation and mock trade articles for weeks, and that will only continue as the Deadline grows closer.
"You see a lot on social media... it's a lot of rumors. But my mentality right now is come here to be focused day by day, try to win games, try to help my team win and stay focused on my job," Suárez said.
"Like I always say, it's not part of my job to decide what's going to happen. And today or tomorrow, I just come here and block all those rumors and stay focused for the game and help my team win games."
Suárez has previously expressed a strong desire to stay in Arizona and avoid a potential trade. Beloved by his teammates, it seems likely the rest of the clubhouse would prefer to keep the ever-positive veteran around as well.
“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suárez told Ken Rosenthal at the beginning of July. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable.
"I feel every time we win a game, we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don’t want to get traded," Suárez said.
General manager Mike Hazen may receive an offer he can't refuse, however. Hazen has noted he'd like to target young, controllable pitching, and may need to sell off the likes of Suárez, Josh Naylor, or some of their outfield depth.
Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen have also been made available.
Suárez is tied for third in MLB with 33 homers and has a .911 OPS, but he'd also be a pure rental and is in his age-34 season. He's seen a bit of a dip in his defense at third base this season, as well.
If a team overpays, it's hard to imagine Hazen turning that down, but Suárez may not be able to solely garner enough of a return to justify taking that large a chunk out of the D-backs' offensive production.
The extent to which the Arizona decides to sell remains to be seen. Their buy window may be closed, even if they do go on a run, but they may also avoid going full fire-sale and dumping every asset at their disposal.
It will depend on the offers Hazen receives, and whether or not this team proves they are capable of contending down the stretch.