Jordan Montgomery Looks to Continue Win Streak with Nelson Behind Him
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to find ways to win games. Last night, the victory came off the bat of the red-hot Jake McCarthy, as his two-run single walked off the Rockies 4-3 with two outs in the ninth.
The victory marked Arizona's ninth straight series win. Today, they'll have an opportunity to pick up their third sweep of the hot streak. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. Arizona time.
The recent surge has lifted the D-backs to a 68-53 record, but the unflappable Padres continue to match Arizona's wins, and the two clubs remain tied for the primary Wild Card position.
Still, the D-backs are four games up on the Braves in the final Wild Card spot, and six above the Mets, who are currently the first team out.
Today's starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery has shown small flashes of the pitcher Arizona had intended to sign in recent starts, but still holds a poor 6.37 ERA. His 4.61 FIP suggests a bit of bad luck, but Montgomery has been anything but effective as a whole.
His last outing saw him go 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Montgomery exited with two outs in the sixth, with only one earned run at the time, but left the bases full of inherited runners, all of whom reliever Dylan Floro allowed to score.
But today, there's a different contingency plan in the event of a blowup from Montgomery. Starter Ryne Nelson will work out of the bullpen today, and will prepare to provide long relief for Montgomery, as Arizona's bullpen is quite taxed.
Nelson was brilliant through July, and his last start saw him pitch into the eighth, only allowing two runs while tying a career-high nine strikeouts. With a healthy six starters, a tough decision will have to be made, and, at least for the moment, Nelson will be the one to shift into a relief role.
However, if there is no need for Nelson's services in today's contest, manager Torey Lovullo said the young righty will start on Friday. More on Nelson's potential transition and what it means for the future of the rotation HERE.
Across from the potential Montgomery-Nelson tandem is Colorado right-hander Tanner Gordon. The young starter has only made five starts for the Rockies this season, but has had little success, as is evidenced by a 6.15 ERA and 5.34 FIP.
This year is his first taste of the Majors, and he's struggled as a whole, though he's been extremely effective at preventing walks, with a 1.03 BB/9. Gordon features a lower-90s fastball and sinker, with a slider, changeup and occasional curveball.
All five of his pitches sport a negative run value, although he's only pitched 26 1/3 major league innings. But despite the ugly numbers, his last two starts have been solid, going 11 innings, while allowing just three total runs and punching out seven.
Matchups like this can lend themselves to a bit of confusion, especially around an arm without much major league data to look at. He's certainly a very hittable pitcher, as all of his pitches sport significantly less movement than average.
But since there aren't too many recognizable trends with Gordon yet, the D-backs could easily fall victim to a rough game offensively if they don't look for the right pitches to hit. Arizona will want to try to do damage early in counts, albeit not to the point of wasting swings on sub-optimal pitches.
Lineups
After last night's game, Torey Lovullo announced some positive news. Star second baseman Ketel Marte will avoid spending time on the Injured List, and is day-to-day with a low ankle sprain.
Marte is, of course, out of today's lineup, but it won't be Kevin Newman filling his spot. Blaze Alexander has been recalled from Triple-A Reno, and will play second base, batting eighth. In a corresponding move, center fielder Alek Thomas was sent down.
Alexander hit .259/.328/.361 with the D-backs in his first major league stint, but has only hit .252 in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League since being sent down at the beginning of July. That said, he's begun August on a tear, slashing .324/.390/.541 with four doubles and two triples.
Alexander will provide some depth and coverage at second while Marte sits out, while the struggling Thomas will spend some time working on his swing in Reno.
Outside of the second base situation, it's a relatively expected lineup against a right-hander. McCarthy will hit second as he continues to hit at an incredible rate. He's hitting .311 on the season, with a .452 over his last seven games, coming up big in big moments.