Ketel Marte Drives Home Sole Runs in Diamondbacks Defeat
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell flat in a 9-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Even though the D-backs couldn't muster much offense, it was their MVP candidate who continued to be an offensive force.
It was a lesser-known pitching matchup in Arizona's second spring training game of the year. For the Diamondbacks, it was former Rockie John Curtiss towing the slab. The right-hander, a minor league signee, worked one strong inning, throwing 94-95 mph on his 4 seam fastball, and 90 mph on his cutter.
For Colorado it was highly touted pitching prospect Gabriel Hughes who threw the ball well, going two hitless innings, but failing to collect a strikeout.
The scoring kicked off in the second inning on a Jordan Lawlar throwing error, bringing the Rockies score, for a moment to 1-0. Another concerning aspect of the play was D-backs pitcher Jose Castillo who joined the club as an NRI having to leave the game with a left adductor strain after attempting to field the wild throw.
Reliever Avery Short was effective in relieving Castillo, throwing for .2 IP and striking out one batter, which limited the scoring.
Zac Veen, the 23-year-old outfield prospect tacked on two runs to the Rockies score off of Billy Corcoran, bringing the score to 3-0 Colorado.
Jordan Lawlar collected the D-backs' first hit with a line-drive single in the 5th. Evan Justice of the Rockies proceeded to load the bases on a walk and hit by pitch bringing up Diamondbacks MVP candidate Ketel Marte.
Arizona's second-baseman took advantage, hitting a deep sacrifice fly to center field with the bases loaded. As Jordan Lawlar trotted home from third, Blaze Alexander, who was on second base, raced around third and scored on a head first slide.
The relay from shortstop Ezequiel Tovar was wide, and a heads up Jorge Barrosa, who started on first base, also came in to score the third run on the play. This would go on to be the D-backs' only offensive breakthrough against the Rockies pitching staff.
As defensive replacements began Jose Cabrera of the Diamondbacks surrendered a single and a walk, which was a critical error. Michael Toglia hit a fly ball out over the left field fence for a 3-run home run, leading to a 6-3 deficit.
Arizona's Daniel Nunez allowed a pair of runners to reach in the 6th, and a fly ball lost in the sun by A.J. Vukovich brought home two more Rockies runs taking the score to 8-3. A final Rockies rally saw Owen Miller singling and driving home the 9th Colorado baserunner, ending the days tally at 9-3.
Postgame D-backs infielder Blaze Alexander spoke to media including Jack Sommers. There he discussed the key play that led to Arizona's scoring. "[Hilliard] kind of caught it still falling backward, and I knew I was tagging up. I saw [third base coach Shaun Larkin] right away waving me home and I thought 'I've never scored before on a sac-fly [from second base] and I slid in head first...that was really fun."
Alexander continued, "Honestly I was just going to tag up and run as hard as I could to third base. Then when I made eye contact with Larkin and saw him waving I thought 'Okay cool'."
Torey Lovullo held his regular post-game press conference where he gave a much more positive perspective on the day's events.
"For day two, I like what I see" Lovullo said. "I like the pace in which a lot of the guys are playing, controlling the at-bat when possible. The timing is always an issue, so I'm not so concerned with the amount of hits we got. I'm just glad the guys are getting their spikes dirty, getting out there, and saying they played in their first game."
"Wins and losses aside, getting through these first couple days is very crucial for us." the manager continued.
Recalling the play in which three runners scored on Marte's sacrifice fly, Lovullo seemed proud. "Yeah, those are the little things that we talk about. You know, we want to take care of those things. That's the space we live in. So it's Blaze coming. It's Larkin wheeling. It is Barrosa engaging at first base and watching the throw, and he's coming. So that's what we do here. That's D-back baseball.So to say that I'm surprised, no."
"It's a great job by all. Everybody, Lark was in the right place to wheel it. Blaze is coming. He knew there was a chance something like that could happen. That's a prep thing, and we prep hard here." said Torey Lovullo.
Lovullo also gave an update on the condition of reliever Jose Castillo who was removed in the second inning with what was described as a left adductor strain. That's also known as a groin pull.
"Hard to say, I'm hoping not." when asked if the left-hander will miss a long period of time. "Getting him healthy and keeping him healthy is the most important thing. That's what I said to him. He wanted to stay in the game."
"At that point when you're out there with the athlete, I'm just listening to what's going on. I don't say a word. I step away, and let the trainer do his job. And the trainer said, you know, what is it? He felt something in his left groin, and it was like, that's it. You're coming off the field." Lovullo told Jack Sommers.
"You don't want to come off the field. I told him, we just don't know. Let's make this a quick, easy decision, get you off, get you evaluated, and hopefully, you miss as little time as possible. That's our mindset right now."
Another update came on the condition of catcher Adrian Del Castillo who has was earlier said to have "arm fatigue" . Lovullo clarified that it is a sore right elbow. This is limiting the young backstop to DH duties earlier in spring.