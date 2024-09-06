Ketel Marte Returns to D-backs in Series Opener vs Astros
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Houston, Texas to take on the Astros this weekend in what looks to be a big series for both clubs.
After taking 2 out of 3 in San Francisco against the Giants, the D-backs are on a roll starting pitching-wise, with each of Ryne Nelson, Zac Gallen, and Merrill Kelly going at least 6 innings pitched, and allowing 2 or fewer earned runs against the Giants. This is a much needed sign of improvement for a rotation, which since becoming healthy, has struggled mightily.
In a congested NL Wild Card, with not a lot of breathing room, it is crucial that the Diamondbacks don't take their foot off the gas. Even though they currently sit in position to make the playoffs, that could change rather quickly with any serious hiccups.
For the Astros, this series is of less immediate importance. They currently hold a 4.5-game lead above the flailing Seattle Mariners, which at one point held a 10-game division lead. This doesn't mean that Houston is safe by any means. A 4.5-game lead can disappear quickly, and if Arizona can take care of business in Texas, it could be a tough road ahead for the Astros.
Starting Pitchers
Brandon Pfaadt, 9-7, 4.32 ERA, 3.48 FIP in 160.1 IP
Brandon Pfaadt has really struggled for the Diamondbacks as of late. After being the teams most consistent starter all season, he has hit a metaphorical wall. He's allowed three runs or more in 6 of his last 7 starts, posting a 6.08 ERA over that span, while his innings counts have been uncharacteristically inconsistent.
The D-backs will need Pfaadt to leave them within striking distance to the Astros. They are facing a tough pitching matchup, and will need a boost from their young right hander.
Still positive for Pfaadt is his incredible 1.91 BB/9 compared to an also stellar 8.70 K/9. No free passes will make it harder to beat him with the long ball, as he has allowed a 10.6% HR to Fly Ball rate. Keeping men off base, and avoiding the big inning will be paramount.
Framber Valdez, 13-6, 3.11 ERA, 3.25 FIP in 150.1 IP
Framber Valdez has been dominant this year. The lefty sinkerballer faced some struggles here and there early in the year but has locked it in down the stretch for Houston. His last start, a dominant 7-inning outing with no hits allowed, against the Royals, showed the kind of pitcher that Valdez can be at his best.
His 0.66 HR/9 will make the Diamondbacks get creative offensively, and a 2.81 BB/9 won't do them many favors. Still, Arizona has averaged 6.7 runs per game going back to August 10th when Ketel Marte, one of their biggest stars went on the injured list. Now with him back, they will look to take the fight to one of the games best.
Health Updates
Ketel Marte was reinstated from the injured list on Friday afternoon. The Diamondbacks' MVP candidate has missed nearly a month due to a high ankle sprain which he suffered during a game against the Phillies on August 10th. His return will add another key offensive cog to an already deadly Diamondbacks lineup and should bring a certain spark back to the club.
Kyle Tucker, one of the Astros' biggest stars was also activated from the Injured List on Friday, returning him from the 60-day IL. He has not played in a game since June 3rd against St. Louis and will not be taking part in a rehab assignment. Tucker suffered what turned out to be a shin fracture against the Cardinals. He had been putting up another monster season, on the back of an equally strong 2023 campaign.
Lineups
Christian Walker was the first of the Diamondbacks' big bats to return from the injured list at the beginning of this road trip. Since his activation, Walker has struggled to get back on his feet after such a long absence.
Even still, he had one of the biggest hits of the series, driving in the eventual winning run in Tuesday's game. The D-backs will look for him to get on track in Friday's game, in a big matchup against a lefty in Framber Valdez.
Another big right-handed bat that will play a huge role for the Diamondbacks in this game is Eugenio Suarez. He is very familiar with Valdez from his Mariners days, and as a right-handed slugger, still riding a huge hot streak, the Crawford Boxes in left field will be calling his name.
Tucker has not played since June 3rd, over 3 months ago. He has not completed any kind of rehab assignment or minor league playing time, but will jump straight into the lineup batting 4th. In limited playing time the Astros' outfielder has a 175 OPS+ and 19 home runs.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Astros in Houston at 5:10 p.m. Arizona time. For all things D-backs make sure to keep things locked into Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.