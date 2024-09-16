Merrill Kelly and D-backs Reach for the Sky in Mile-High Denver
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Colorado to take on the Rockies in a series that is one that Arizona must dominate. It's at Coors Field so wild baseball plays are sure to happen but the D-backs can not afford to lose any game this series. First pitch is at 5:40 p.m.
The D-backs narrowly avoided a sweep on Sunday with an extra-innings victory over the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 11-10 thanks to some timely hitting all day long and a walk-off single by Eugenio Suarez.
The Rockies won't be an easy opponent for Arizona to beat. While their overall season record is lacking and Arizona has beat them in eight of their 10 matchups including their last five in a row, the Rockies playing at home are a different baseball team.
Over their last 28 games at home, Colorado has won 17 of them. That includes series against the Braves, Royals, Red Sox, Padres, and others. They are not an easy team to beat at home so the D-backs will have to be at their very best and not take these games for granted.
While the Rockies are eliminated from any hopes of playoffs, the same is not remotely close to true for Arizona. They are second in the NL Wild Card standings with a record of 83-66. They are 1.5 games back of the Padres for the top Wild Card spot.
They're two games up on the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets whom are both tied for the third spot in the NL Wild Card. Arizona's magic number to clinch a Wild Card spot over either of these two teams is 12.
The Diamondbacks announced a roster move prior to Monday's game, optioning catcher Adrian Del Castillo and recalling right-handed reliever Scott McGough. They needed a fresh arm in the bullpen and did not require a third catcher with Moreno back.
Merrill Kelly is on the mound for the D-backs tonight. He left his last start in the fifth inning with a cramp in his right hamstring. However, he had no issues later on and it seems this is a re-occurrence of the cramps he dealt with last year. That's why he's on schedule to start tonight.
Despite missing over four months with a shoulder injury, Kelly is 4-0 and has a 4.26 ERA over 10 starts and 57 innings. His FIP is 4.80 and he has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 44-16. He's pitched well over his two games in September, which totaled 11 innings.
Over those two starts, he has given up 10 hits, five runs, two walks and has seen the return of his strikeout ability with 11. His FIP is 2.90 and opponents have hit just .235. The majority of Kelly's struggles have come on the road this season as he has a 5.25 ERA in 24 innings on the road.
However, that's a small sample size and consists of just four games. Plus, he just pitched seven innings of two-run ball on the road two starts ago so it remains to be seen just how much he truly struggles on the road.
Considering that Kelly's entire MLB career has been with Arizona, he's faced Colorado quite a bit. That includes two starts earlier this year. His first came in game two of the season. Over 6.2 innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, and struck out eight batters.
Then, he pitched in Colorado for his third start of the season and won. He pitched six innings and gave up six hits, two runs, three walks, and had four strikeouts.
In his career against the Rockies, Kelly has faced them 14 times and has a 3.64 ERA against them. He's 7-3 and has pitched 89 innings. Over those innings, he's allowed 89 hits, 11 home runs, 16 walks, and has recorded 79 strikeouts.
He's pitched seven times in Coors Field and is 4-2 with a 4.64 ERA in 42.2 innings. He's allowed 47 hits, seven home runs, nine walks, and struck out 34.
Gabriel Moreno is catching and Kelly has done extremely well with Moreno behind the plate. Over their 138.2 innings together, Kelly has a 2.79 ERA with Moreno. A good sign for their future work together tonight and the rest of the season.
Antonio Senzatela is on the mound for Colorado. He's making his season debut and pitching in an MLB game for the first time since July of 2023. He recovered from an elbow injury that knocked him out until now.
Senzatela made five rehab starts and pitched 17 innings while striking out 18 batters. He looks to be in strong form to make his season debut at this late of a juncture in the season.
Of course, Senzatela is no stranger to facing the Diamondbacks. He's faced them 21 times, including 17 starts. Over those 96 innings, he has a 5.72 ERA. He's given up 117 hits, 62 runs, 11 homers, 31 walks, and has struck out just 55.
Starting Lineups
Christian Walker returns to one of his favorite ballparks to hit in. Plus, he's facing a pitcher that he has hit a few homers off of before. In 27 at-bats against Senzatela, he has two homers and seven RBI plus a .519 average.
At Coors Field in his career, Walker is hitting .340/.415/.667/1.082 with 30 runs, 53 hits, 12 doubles, 13 homers, 33 RBI, 20 walks, and just 20 strikeouts. Oh, and this is in just 41 games and 36 starts. To say that he sees the ball well here is an understatement. Don't be shocked if Walker has a huge series.
Eugenio Suarez is looking to stay hot after his game-winning hit yesterday. Since July 1st, across MLB, he's tied for first with home runs with 22 since then. Plus, he leads all of MLB in RBI with 63.
In September, Suarez has been hitting like never before. Over 13 games, Suarez is hitting .449, 22-49, with three doubles, seven home runs, and 12 RBI to go with five walks and just 13 strikeouts.
Against Senzatela, Suarez has two homers and four RBI in just eight at-bats. At Coors Field, he is hitting .244 but slugging .511. Over 23 games, he has four doubles, a triple, six homers, and 18 RBI.
Corbin Carroll has 17 homers since July 1st and is looking to continue to stay hot and reach 20 home runs. He's homered once earlier this year at Coors Field this season.
Joc Pederson has homered off of Senzatela before and has gotten on base over 44% of his plate appearances since August 2nd.
